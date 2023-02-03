Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia - Izvestia
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms. According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on China sales worry after U.S. shoots down balloon
Fear China could stop U.S. purchases after balloon incident. (Recasts with European trade, adds new comment, changes dateline) HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by concern U.S. sales to China could be endangered by political tension after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Adds executive comments from earnings call, updates shares) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected U.S. beef and pork supplies reduced demand for its chicken, company executives said on Monday, as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. Shares were...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil farmers reap more than 14 mln tonnes of soybean, AgRural says
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested more than 14 million tonnes of soybeans so far in the 2022/2023 season, Adriano Gomes, an analyst at agribusiness consultancy AgRural, told Reuters by telephone on Monday. The volume, which would be greater had it not been for rains disrupting...
Agriculture Online
U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans inch lower on record Brazil output estimates
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Monday, weighed down by estimates of a record output in top exporter Brazil despite slow harvest progress due to heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat edged higher after an agriculture consultancy cut its harvest forecast for top exporter...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting remains steady despite record high prices
MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's wheat plantings remained steady despite a rally in price of the staple to a record as farmers in a key producing central state shifted to rapeseed to take advantage of even higher prices for the oilseed, farm ministry data showed on Monday. A lower-than-expected...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports 29.4% down so far 2022/23 -ministry
KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 27.7 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 39.2 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.9 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices down as supplies remain high - analysts
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week as a record harvest and record wheat stocks helped keep supplies high, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $7 last week to $297 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Demand is quite stagnant, while the world continues to consider Russian wheat reserves as endless," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. Egypt bought 535,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $303-305 per tonne FOB in an auction last week, the Sovecon consultancy said, a price notably lower than its previous purchase. Russian wheat exports were close to record levels in January. Sovecon estimates that Moscow exported up to 3.8 million tonnes of wheat last month, compared with an average for the month of 2.7 million tonnes. In total, Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the second half of the 2022/23 agricultural year, according to the agricultural ministry. Weather conditions continue to affect this year's crop estimates. IKAR has lowered its preliminary wheat crop estimate to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes. Sovecon is maintaining its forecast at 86 million tonnes for now, but notes that dry weather is becoming an increasing problem for the crop in the south. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +175 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,150 rbls/t +1,350 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,750 rbls/t +250 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 33,600 rbls/t +1,000 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $722.44/t -$0.83 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 70.68 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn fall on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures weakened on Monday on a technical setback after rallying to the high end of recent trading ranges last week, traders said. Investors were waiting for news about the size of the crops in South America before pushing futures prices too...
Agriculture Online
Russia may export 30-35 mln tonnes of grain in H1 2023 - Interfax
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the first half of 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy agricultural minister. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb as smaller U.S. herd attracts spec buyers
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures set life-of-contract highs on Friday as a government report this week showing reduced U.S. cattle supplies continued to inspire speculative buying, traders said. A seasonal slide in wholesale beef prices capped rallies. But traders remained fixated on longer-term supplies...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Agriculture Online
Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on farm - WOAH
PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a farm in the western part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday. The outbreak near the town of Galanta killed 1,530 poultry birds out...
