Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) highlights IND approval and new agreements in December quarter report - Kalkine Media
Radiopharm received IND approval for the Phase 1 trial of its αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) technology. Two agreements -- with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and ANSTO -- were also entered into during the December quarter. Radiopharm also achieved successful completion of institutional and retail entitlement offers. Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD)...
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Michael Kors owner Capri cuts annual sales forecast
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, hurt by a surge in COVID-19 infections in China that dulled demand for luxury products, sending its shares down 14% in premarket trading. Beijing's decision to dismantle its zero-COVID policy late last year spurred a...
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
Site Centers Corp <SITC.K>: Profits of 12 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Site Centers Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 12 cents per share, 14 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 26 cents. Profits of 6 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 1 cents to 17 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $136.43 million, which is higher than the estimated $135.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the commercial reits peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $136.43 million from $124.56 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.28 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.31 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.27 0.29 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.27 0.30 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:31 p.m.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hellofresh, Synlab, Volvo
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Hellofresh, Synlab and Volvo on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Ambu A/S : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 55 from DKK 65 * Atalaya Mining Plc : Peel Hunt raises target price to 450p from 400p * BNP Paribas : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 83 from EUR 77 * BNP Paribas : RBC raises target price to EUR 77 from EUR 76 * BP : Jefferies raises target price to 550p from 500p * BP : RBC raises target price to 650p from 550p * Demant A/S : JP Morgan raises target price to DKK 248 from DKK 233 * Diageo : HSBC cuts target price to 4500p from 4800p * Embracer Group AB : Berenberg cuts target price to SEK 110 from SEK 150 * Exclusive Networks Sas : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 21 from EUR 20 * Focus Entertainment SA : Berenberg raises to buy from hold; raises target price to EUR 65 from EUR 50 * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 29 from EUR 58 * Hellofresh SE : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Idorsia Ltd : Credit Suisse cuts target price to CHF 12.5 from CHF 15 * Idorsia Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to CHF 12.50 from CHF 15 * Julius Baer Gruppe AG : Jefferies raises target price to CHF 70 from CHF 65 * Norsk Hydro ASA : JP Morgan raises target price to NOK 64 from NOK 62 * Redde Northgate : HSBC raises target price to 380p from 330p * Remy Cointreau SA : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 160 from EUR 164 * Scor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 22 from EUR 21 * Skanska AB : Jefferies raises target price to SEK 154 from SEK 125 * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 10 from EUR 15 * Synlab AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Synlab AG : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 8.30 from EUR 12.90 * Teamviewer AG : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 12 from EUR 11 * Teleperformance : HSBC raises target price to EUR 330 from EUR 290 * Traton SE : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 16 from EUR 13.5 * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts target price to SEK 205 from SEK 215 * Volvo AB : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN
Capri Holdings Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Should you explore these FTSE stocks amid rising energy prices?. * Capri Holdings Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.22 per share. * Revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.53 billion. * Capri Holdings Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.72. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Capri Holdings Ltd shares had risen by 15.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $225 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Capri Holdings Ltd is $67.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.22 1.84 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.36 1.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.82 1.02 Beat.
UK's FTSE 100 ekes out gains on BP boost, midcaps decline
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from oil giant BP supported the resources-heavy index, while global risk sentiment was subdued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's comments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4% at close, inching closer to the all-time high it hit last...
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K
* HY 222% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO £576K (H1 2022: £179K) * HY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS INCREASED TO £1,197K (H1 2022: £1,007K)
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a presentation...
Green Plains Inc <GPRE.O>: Losses of 66 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Green Plains Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -66 cents per share, 57 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -25 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -25 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $760.46 million, which is lower than the estimated $894.42 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable fuels peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $760.46 million from $802.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -1.27 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.15 0.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -1.16 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.26 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:32 p.m.
Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in...
FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
PepsiCo Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* PepsiCo Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Purchase New York-based company is expected to report a 6.3% increase in revenue to $26.841 billion from $25.25 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PepsiCo Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PepsiCo Inc is $190, above its last closing price of $171.82. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.86 1.84 1.97 Beat 6.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.74 1.86 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2022 1.24 1.23 1.29 Beat 4.6 Dec. 31 2021 1.52 1.52 1.53 Beat 0.9 Sep. 1.75 1.73 1.79 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.54 1.53 1.72 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.21 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2020 1.46 1.46 1.47 Beat 1 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 19:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average. "We ended 2022 on a high note....
Crypto exchange Kraken under scrutiny for sale of unregistered securities- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of unregistered securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The regulator's inquiry is at an advanced stage and could result in a settlement with the San Francisco-based platform in the coming days, the...
