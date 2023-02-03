Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Expects Strong Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results
Leading developer of educational platforms for the iGaming industry Better Collective, released its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and 2022, reporting strong growth in revenue. The company reported €269.3 million ($290 million) in revenue for 2022. This result marked 52% year-over-year growth and according to the company, 34% of it was organic.
gamblingnews.com
Kindred Tackles Harmful Gambling Revenue One Quarter at a Time
Kindred Group reported that revenue from harmful gambling fell by 0.5% to 3.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.8% in the third quarter. This progress is part of the group’s broader Journey towards Zero program, which wants to see the company’s revenue streams completely decoupled from harmful gambling.
gamblingnews.com
PlayAGS to Deliver High-Performing Slots for DraftKings
Supplier of online casino content PlayAGS announced another game content partnership with a high-profile US gaming operator, DraftKings, to continue to expand its presence in the North American iGaming market. Turbocharge DraftKings Casino’s Operations. The new content deal with Boston-based DraftKings will see PlayAGS deliver a portfolio of over...
gamblingnews.com
Kambi Group to Continue Supplying SunBet with Solutions
Kambi Group, a leading business-to-business supplier of sports betting solutions, has announced an extension of its agreement with the African casino and hospitality giant Sun International. Under the extended deal, Kambi will continue to power the operator’s sports betting operations with industry-leading sports betting tech and services. This agreement...
