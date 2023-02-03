Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
BET
Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away
Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Rap had a great year in 2022. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole and many of the culture’s biggest artists were present and active. Despite the great music and live shows that were put together, there was a bit of turmoil in all of that goodness. Most notably, the genre lost a number of artists, including Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign
it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Says House Arrest Is ‘The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me’
NBA YoungBoy has confessed that being on house arrest in Utah, where he has been for over a year, has changed his perspective on life and music. The Baton Rouge native covers the latest issue of Billboard, and in the accompanying feature, told the magazine: “This is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
allhiphop.com
Offset Responds To J. Prince’s Threat, Refuses To Play “Internet Games”
Offset said he wants to have a conversation after J. Prince warned him “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself.”. Offset fired back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder sent him a menacing message. The platinum-selling recording artist was responding...
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Allegedly Slapped ‘Liar’ Jermaine Dupri On Night Of Big Jake Robles Shooting
Suge Knight allegedly slapped Jermaine Dupri on the infamous night of the Big Jake Robles shooting in 1995 – according to a new interview with Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a sit-down with The Art of Dialogue published on Thursday (February 2), Deal once again dispelled the...
HipHopDX.com
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly
Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
HipHopDX.com
Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly’s Music Unless They Start Dancing
Anderson .Paak responded to a less than enthusiastic crowd at a DJ gig this week by suggesting he would play R. Kelly‘s music to get them on the dance floor. The artist and producer was tapped up to move the crowd at Spotify’s Best New Artist party, which took place in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In a video obtained by TMZ, .Paak can be heard trying to hype up the crowd while playing Nelly‘s 2002 club hit “Hot in Herre.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jay-Z Along with DJ Khaled & Others Confirmed Performers at 2023 GRAMMYs
After some speculation, it’s now been confirmed that DJ Khaled will bring together his guests to perform ‘God Did’ at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This will be the first time that DJ Khaled will be getting his guests on stage together for what will surely be a memorable performance. Apart from Jay-Z, the song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Pump Drops $25K On Brand New Set Of 'Porcelain Gang' Teeth
Lil Pump has found his smile again — it’s just come with a hefty price tag due to some expert dental work the rapper’s had done. The “Arms Around You” hitmaker stopped by 5 Star Smiles in his hometown of Miami, Florida last month to get a new set of teeth, as the company’s CEO Danielle Noguera explained to TMZ.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Comments / 0