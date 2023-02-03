ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away

Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
OAKLAND, CA
defpen

Quavo Pays Homage To Takeoff At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Rap had a great year in 2022. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole and many of the culture’s biggest artists were present and active. Despite the great music and live shows that were put together, there was a bit of turmoil in all of that goodness. Most notably, the genre lost a number of artists, including Kirsnick Khari “Takeoff” Ball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Source Money

Los Angeles Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal with Harry -O Co-Sign

it's been announced that Tory lanez has retained 2 Pac's former attorney in hopes of appeal. David Kenner most known for the representation of Tupac Shakur in which he had Shakur's release solidified based on appeal has now entered the arena. On December 23rd of 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Female Rapper Megan Thee stallion after leaving a private gathering with Kylie Jenner in LA. Up into the trial, spectators were lost in the shadow of the media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
hotnewhiphop.com

Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”

Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
allhiphop.com

Offset Responds To J. Prince’s Threat, Refuses To Play “Internet Games”

Offset said he wants to have a conversation after J. Prince warned him “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself.”. Offset fired back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder sent him a menacing message. The platinum-selling recording artist was responding...
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly

Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly’s Music Unless They Start Dancing

Anderson .Paak responded to a less than enthusiastic crowd at a DJ gig this week by suggesting he would play R. Kelly‘s music to get them on the dance floor. The artist and producer was tapped up to move the crowd at Spotify’s Best New Artist party, which took place in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. In a video obtained by TMZ, .Paak can be heard trying to hype up the crowd while playing Nelly‘s 2002 club hit “Hot in Herre.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child

Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Jay-Z Along with DJ Khaled & Others Confirmed Performers at 2023 GRAMMYs

After some speculation, it’s now been confirmed that DJ Khaled will bring together his guests to perform ‘God Did’ at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This will be the first time that DJ Khaled will be getting his guests on stage together for what will surely be a memorable performance. Apart from Jay-Z, the song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Pump Drops $25K On Brand New Set Of 'Porcelain Gang' Teeth

Lil Pump has found his smile again — it’s just come with a hefty price tag due to some expert dental work the rapper’s had done. The “Arms Around You” hitmaker stopped by 5 Star Smiles in his hometown of Miami, Florida last month to get a new set of teeth, as the company’s CEO Danielle Noguera explained to TMZ.
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy