Beautiful start to week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After last week’s weather flirted with record highs, it will be much more comfortable this week in Central Florida. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday in Orlando, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Early Due to Weather

Universal Orlando Resort announced that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close early today, February 3, due to inclement weather. The park was scheduled to be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will close at 2:00 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently passing over Orlando. It’s expected to remain cold and cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

SpaceX postpones launch of Amazonas Nexus satellite from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has postponed its launch of a communications satellite for the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission on Sunday. A Falcon 9 rocket was postponed to liftoff at 9:32 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but due to weather, the launch was thwarted. A backup launch opportunity is now available on Monday, Feb. 6 at the same time.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
APOPKA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pine Hills, FL

Pine Hills is a sleepy but thriving neighborhood west of Orlando. This census-designated area is part of Orange County, Florida. Pine Hills is renowned for its abundance of ranch-style homes, which are nestled in spacious green lots for families and seniors who usually work or study in Orlando. Pine Hills,...
PINE HILLS, FL

