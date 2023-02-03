A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.

