Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon, NJ, Saturday Morning
Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. According to authorities, the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10 AM, finding the injured woman who...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
NJ Police Chief Found Plastered on Pavement Gets Deal in DWI Case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Atlantic City, NJ Firefighter Falls Through Boardwalk During Fire
An Atlantic City Firefighter was injured during the last Friday, February 3, 2023 fire on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire occurred in the 6:00 p.m. hour on the boardwalk directly adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort, on the 500 block in Atlantic City. We have learned...
Gun, Drugs Seized; 3 Teens and an Adult Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ
Three teenagers and an adult are facing charges following a police operation in one Atlantic City neighborhood. That neighborhood was the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and on Monday, officers were out following complaints from neighbors about drug dealing and quality of life issues in the area. According to the...
Avalon, NJ, Police Ask for Help With IDs of Home Burglars
Avalon Police are asking for your help identifying two people involved with a home burglary at about 7:26 PM Monday, Jan. 30, while the residents were at home. A security camera at the home captured video of the men climbing the stairs to the front door of the house and preparing to enter the unlocked door.
Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Senior Citizen Robs Holmdel, NJ, Jewelry Store at Gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
1 Person Killed, Route 47 Closed For 4 Hours in Dennis Twp., NJ, Monday Night
Officials in Cape May County say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 in the 800 block of Route 47 in South Dennis. Dennis Twp. firefighters were conducting a training exercise at their firehouse when the call was received.
Atlantic City Example Of How Dangerous It Is To Be A Firefighter
The Boardwalk fire adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort last night in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the latest example as to just how dangerous the job of professional firefighter really is. Atlantic City firefighters were battling a Boardwalk blaze, which started under the boardwalk … where natural gas -...
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?
The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
