Camden County, NJ

Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Avalon, NJ, Police Ask for Help With IDs of Home Burglars

Avalon Police are asking for your help identifying two people involved with a home burglary at about 7:26 PM Monday, Jan. 30, while the residents were at home. A security camera at the home captured video of the men climbing the stairs to the front door of the house and preparing to enter the unlocked door.
AVALON, NJ
Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman Shot Dead in Front of Home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 PM after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?

The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing

A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
