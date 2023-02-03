ChatGPT isn't the only game in town. It may have just hit a record-breaking 100 million monthly active users in just two months, according to a UBS study, but other artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweights hope to catch up. Chief among them are Google's LaMDA, so clever that an employee was fired for calling it "sentient", and Anthropic's Claude, which The New York Times reports is closing in on $300 million in funding.

3 DAYS AGO