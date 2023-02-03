Read full article on original website
The Verge
Microsoft announces surprise event for tomorrow with Bing ChatGPT expected
Microsoft is holding a major news event tomorrow on February 7th. The software giant first mailed out invites to an in-person event at the company’s Redmond headquarters last week and is now officially announcing the event minutes after Google made its ChatGPT rival official. Microsoft’s event starts at 10AM...
France 24
Not just ChatGPT: January boom in AI news heralds big year for bots
ChatGPT isn't the only game in town. It may have just hit a record-breaking 100 million monthly active users in just two months, according to a UBS study, but other artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweights hope to catch up. Chief among them are Google's LaMDA, so clever that an employee was fired for calling it "sentient", and Anthropic's Claude, which The New York Times reports is closing in on $300 million in funding.
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99
Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
Ars Technica
The newest feature in the Microsoft Store is more ads
If your main problem with the Microsoft Store is that you get too many relevant results when you search for apps, good news: Microsoft is officially launching Microsoft Store Ads, a way for developers to pay to get their apps in front of your eyes when you go to the store to look for something else.
The Verge
Spotify’s founder helped develop an AI-powered body health scanner
Spotify founder Daniel Ek is getting into the healthcare industry. A post shared on LinkedIn names Ek as the co-founder of a startup, called Neko Health, which specializes in providing body scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as reported earlier by European news outlets Sifter and Tech.eu. “After four years...
Elon Musk said he's getting rid of the 'legacy' Twitter Blue badge, the longtime free verification for labeling famous and notable users
Elon Musk tweeted Friday that legacy Twitter Blue, which he calls Blue Verified, will soon be sunset.
The Verge
Exclusive: Sonos’ next speakers will be called the Era 300 and Era 100
Sonos is preparing a new generation of smart speakers, known as the Era 300 and Era 100, that will debut in the coming months, The Verge has learned. The speakers, which The Verge previously detailed under the codename Optimo, will be pitted against Apple’s $299 HomePod and other smart home speakers from Google and Amazon. The flagship Era 300 is designed to showcase spatial audio music tracks and Dolby Atmos content. Both speakers have a completely new design compared to existing Sonos products.
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?
Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
The Verge
Sony answers your burning PSVR2 questions in an extensive new FAQ
Sony has posted an extensive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 ahead of the imminent launch of the next-generation virtual reality headset. Though a lot of the questions cover what we already know, the FAQ page includes a handful of interesting tidbits about what you can expect from the headset when it launches on February 22nd.
OpenAI founder Sam Altman says he can imagine ways that ChatGPT ‘breaks capitalism’
OpeniAI's goal to democratize artificial intelligence is still very much alive, its founder says.
The Verge
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’
It’s official: Google is working on a ChatGPT competitor named Bard. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the project in a blog post today, describing the tool as an “experimental conversational AI service” that will answer users’ queries and take part in conversations. The software will be available to a group of “trusted testers” today, says Pichai, before becoming “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
The Verge
Qualcomm predicts ‘broadening demand weakness’ for phones
Qualcomm thinks the world won’t be buying very many Qualcomm phones in the first half of this year. On today’s Q1 2023 earnings call, the company says it sees “broadening demand weakness among handsets and IoT products” and expects its customers simply won’t bother shipping as many phones in its second and third fiscal quarters (through June 2023) because they don’t expect people to buy them.
Elon Musk says bots making 'good content' will be exempt from Twitter's plan to charge for API access
Elon Musk said that Twitter would enable a free 'write-only API' for bots 'providing good content that is free.'
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
CNET
Apple's iPhone and Mac Sales Boom During the Pandemic Has Hit a Snag
Tech companies were already huge before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. And they continued to grow as we became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period of growth...
Ars Technica
Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups
Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
Google poised to release chatbot technology after ChatGPT success
Google is to make its chatbot technology available to the public in “the coming weeks and months” as it responds to the success of ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence chatbot that has become a global phenomenon after it was made available free of charge. Sundar Pichai, the chief...
The Verge
Dell to layoff 6,650 employees as demand for PCs plummets
Computer manufacturer Dell is set to cut about 6,650 jobs representing 5 percent of its global workforce, according to a report from Bloomberg. Announced in a memo on Monday, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that the company’s previous cost-cutting measures, such as a pause on hiring and limitations on travel, have proved insufficient, and that the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”
