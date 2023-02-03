ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

All the players linked to the Knicks in trade rumors

By Yossi Gozlan, Follow @YossiGozlan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpcUn_0kbEve4P00

The Knicks are in a great position to make a deal. The type of trade, whether big or small, buying or selling, or financially motivated or not, remains to be seen. As mentioned in HoopsHype’s trade guide, New York’s stability this season, and its combination of assets and moveable contracts, put them in a position to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

They have enough assets with their combination of tradeable first-round picks (up to four of their own and four heavily protected ones from other teams) and young promising prospects like Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin to trade for just about anyone. That was proven last offseason when they were close to acquiring Donovan Mitchell but held a line and ultimately fell short. The Knicks clearly want to acquire an All-Star while not giving up too much so they’ll have enough assets left to get more upgrades later.

Will New York’s pursuit of the next available star limit how aggressive they are ahead of the trade deadline? It’s possible. For example, according to Michael Scotto, the Knicks are unwilling to part with a first-round pick to get off Evan Fournier. He is owed $18.9 million for next season and is no longer in the team’s rotation. This could signal that while the team will be on the lookout for trades that improve the roster for this season, they won’t part with premium assets that would hurt their prospects in a future trade for an All-Star.

Below is a hierarchy of players they’ve been linked to.

Zach LaVine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONCVv_0kbEve4P00
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Knicks can theoretically outbid every team other than the Thunder and Jazz for an All-Star if volume of first-round picks is the main currency. The only issue with that is that there is no All-Star available that addresses their needs. Fred VanVleet might qualify as the only All-Star available but the Knicks don’t need him now that they have Jalen Brunson, who is playing at an All-Star level.

There are several players that rival teams are circling as potential trade candidates in the future. Zach LaVine’s name has been mentioned most prominently in case the Bulls decide to pull the plug on their current group, with teams like the Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, and Heat potentially being interested. The Knicks could easily outbid these teams for LaVine should he become available, but barring a last-minute change, he will likely finish the season in Chicago.

New York’s most likely next opportunity to pursue an All-Star will be in the upcoming offseason. By then there could be clarity on players like LaVine and others who may want to find new homes. Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard are players that have been monitored for years and teams are patiently waiting for them to potentially request trades. Karl-Anthony Towns could be a name to monitor if the Wolves decide they need to recoup assets lost from the Rudy Gobert trade. Although a long shot, Trae Young would be a great addition for the Knicks if he does become the next star to request a trade.

OG Anunoby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXesO_0kbEve4P00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The one starter whose name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors and would fit in well with the Knicks is OG Anunoby. They are believed to be prepared to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby, but that comes with an asterisk. It’s unclear which first-round picks the Knicks are offering and it’s possible they’re mostly offering some of the heavily protected ones owed by other teams.

The Knicks may have to trade multiple unprotected first-round picks to acquire Anunoby, which may be a non-starter for them because of their pursuit of an All-Star. There are several other teams like the Suns and Grizzlies who have a bigger need for Anunoby and are better equipped to trade multiple first-round picks for him.

Saddiq Bey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpaNh_0kbEve4P00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saddiq Bey is another player the Knicks have been linked to and have shown interest in the past. Bey’s name has been mentioned sparingly in trade rumors since he was demoted from the starting lineup early in the year. It’s possible these rumors are mainly speculation from rival teams due to the demotion but he has been back in their starting lineup since the beginning of January. He started the season with a shooting slump but has averaged 16 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three-point range since returning to the starting lineup.

The Knicks could offer the Pistons their own first-round pick back which is heavily protected through 2027, which would allow Detroit to trade more future first-round picks going forward. But the Knicks would probably still need to part with one high-quality asset to get in the mix for Bey. The same probably goes for Bojan Bogdanovic, who would be a good fit in New York. Detroit has no urgency to move either player and both can be contributors next year if the Pistons plan on making a playoff run.

Alex Caruso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwmNH_0kbEve4P00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have reportedly scouted Alex Caruso as of late but there is some overlap between him and Quickley since both players are defensive-first guards. They are also already so deep with guards so there may need to be a guard going out to make sense.

If the Knicks find a trade for Quickley that solves some of their other needs then it would make sense to acquire Caruso, but the Knicks have reportedly changed their tune on moving Quickley. And even if Caruso is available, it may take a significant offer like two first-round picks for the Bulls to consider moving him.

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkCAt_0kbEve4P00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

If the Knicks don’t want to meet the price tag for the players listed earlier, then they could offer multiple second-round picks to get something done for a role player. The Knicks have 10 second-round picks they could play with to acquire one.

Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are players worth monitoring for the Knicks, according to Michael Scotto. The Knicks expressed interest in Beasley three years ago when he was a free agent and former Wolves general manager Gersson Rosas is now in the Knicks’ front office. Scotto notes that Rosas is a supporter of Beasley and Vanderbilt dating back to their Minnesota days.

Beasley and Vanderbilt are players the Jazz have grouped together in trade offers and a move to New York could make sense. But will the Knicks meet Utah’s lofty price tags for their players, which could be for more than second-round picks? If the Knicks need to part ways with a first-round pick or a prospect to get the duo, perhaps they can get off Fournier in the process.

Grayson Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKxKn_0kbEve4P00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks expressed interest in Grayson Allen, according to Michael Scotto. However, the Bucks have resisted discussing Allen in conversations so they can remain as deep as possible. The Bucks remain a potential Cam Reddish destination should they strike out on bigger targets like Jae Crowder or Eric Gordon.

The Bucks could acquire Crowder without sending back Allen but would probably need to include him if they are to acquire a more expensive player like Gordon or Bogdanovic. If such a framework gains traction, then it would make sense for the Knicks to get involved to acquire Allen. Per Scotto, the Knicks like Allen in exchange for Reddish, so this framework could represent a way for them to upgrade the roster without giving up a premium asset.

You can follow Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving is 'ecstatic' to join the Mavs, but NBA fans recall that he has used that exact phrase before

Kyrie Irving is on his way from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, and he is reportedly looking forward to his time with the new franchise. Who wouldn’t be excited to play alongside Luka Doncic? Irving will join forces with a 23-year-old MVP candidate who is currently averaging 33.4 points as well as 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to being traded to the Brooklyn Nets

A bombshell was dropped on Sunday in that multiple NBA insiders reported that the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for former Net Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three picks. After Irving’s trade request became public on Friday, it took two days for a trade to happen and it looks like Dinwiddie will be coming back to Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams had the most awkwardly heated Kyrie Irving argument on First Take

In the wake of Sunday’s blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to the Mavericks, members of the NBA world have started to discuss the fallout. For one, how will Irving fit in with Luka Doncic? Are the Mavericks that much better, especially in regard to winning a potential title? What about where LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers go from here?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know so far about the Ja Morant - Pacers incident, which allegedly may have included a gun

There was a concerning report about Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his best friend, Davonte Pack, that was published on Sunday. Morant, who is averaging 27.3 points and 8.3 assists per game so far this season, is the subject of an allegation that involves the continuation of a dispute than began when the Grizzlies played the Pacers on Jan. 29.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy