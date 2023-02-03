ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

911 calls released from Monterey Park mass shooting: ‘Send police here right away!’

By Marc Sternfield
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHaBF_0kbErwZP00

( KTLA ) – Chilling 911 calls released Thursday captured the terror as a gunman walked into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire on a crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year, killing 11 people and wounding nine.

“Somebody is shooting a gun … shooting people inside the studio,” one man frantically tells an emergency dispatcher while the gunman, later identified as Huu Can Tran , was apparently still inside. “The guy is reloading.”

“Is anyone hurt?” the dispatcher asks.

“I don’t know! You gotta send police here right away! He might start shooting again,” he tells her.

Monterey Park mass shooting: gunman dead, motive still unknown

“How long ago?” the dispatcher asks.

“Just two minutes ago!” he shouts.

“Can you see if anyone is hurt?” she asks again.

“I don’t know! It happened too fast. Everybody ran away,” he says. “It could be the people close to the entrance. He just started shooting.”

“It was a male. Just one guy … I thought he was using fireworks,” he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8rec_0kbErwZP00
Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Another caller, who said his girlfriend was unconscious with an apparent wound to her head, said the gunman shot at his car.

“We start(ed) the car and tried to leave and suddenly someone comes next to the window and shoots the window,” the caller says.

Potential mass shooting thwarted in Hollywood: man arrested, ‘high-powered’ weapons seized

Authorities say Tran, 72, used a 9-millimeter MAC-10 rifle in the Jan. 21 mass shooting, which was the nation’s deadliest since the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas , which left 21 people dead.

After leaving the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, authorities say Tran targeted another dance studio in nearby Alhambra but was disarmed by a manager before he could fire a shot.

Tran later took his own life when he was surrounded by authorities in Torrance, roughly 30 miles southwest of the shooting scene.

Authorities have not yet established a clear motive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 38

M40A5
3d ago

A gun is like a parachute, it's better to have it and not need it, because, if you need it and don't have it, you'll never need one again!!!

Reply
6
Control Your Emotions
3d ago

Well, maybe if these Victims were ARMED, they wouldn't be Victims!??? So sick of all these Fear Mongering Gun Haters crying about the Gun, instead of talking about the Actual Person who pulled the trigger! I own multiple Firearms, and have NEVER seen them Fire themselves. Maybe I am just lucky and have well behaved Guns? Unbelievable.

Reply(5)
6
Bull
3d ago

I'm sorry you defunded the.police. estimated time to respond to your call is one hour and twenty minutes. is there anything else I can help you with?

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA
The Hill

The Hill

874K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy