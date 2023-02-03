Read full article on original website
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
theblock.co
BNB Chain looking to grow, remain competitive in 2023: Messari
After a chaotic year for crypto, BNB Chain is looking to remain competitive in 2023, Messari said. The blockchain network plans to upgrade functionality, further decentralization and implement growth strategies this year. BNB Chain is aiming to be competitive in 2023, following a tumultuous year for crypto markets, Messari said.
theblock.co
DCG and Genesis branches agree on a restructuring plan: CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Genesis subsidiaries reached an agreement with a group of the firm’s main creditors, according to reporting from CoinDesk. Genesis Global Holdco owes more than $3.6 billion to its top 50 creditors. Digital Currency Group and Genesis subsidiaries have reached an initial agreement on a restructuring...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
theblock.co
Protocol Labs trims 21% of staff in latest round of crypto job cuts
Crypto and tech companies have been trimming their workforce and cutting costs across the board in an effort to survive tough times. Protocol Labs is the latest digital asset company to lay off staff, cutting 21% of its workforce to lower costs amid a challenging environment. "As you know, this...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot expects growth delay due to December storm damages
The company said it expects there to be a delay in meeting the hashrate growth guidance for the first quarter. It mined 740 bitcoins in January, a 12% month-over-month increase. Bitcoin miner Riot said there will be a delay in meeting its first quarter hashrate guidance of 12.5 EH/s due...
theblock.co
Trader Joe's native token 'joe' goes omni-chain with LayerZero partnership
Trader Joe has partnered with LayerZero to convert its native token “joe” into an omni-chain fungible token (OFT). The integration with LayerZero will let users seamlessly move these tokens across Avalanche, Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Decentralized exchange Trader Joe, not to be confused with the American grocery chain,...
theblock.co
A couple crypto stories to look out for this week
A16z versus Jump Crypto, earnings season forthcoming in the next few days. Proposal politics and earnings releases are coming down the line this week. Here's what to watch out for:. Uniswap V3 proposal vote. The latest version of the decentralized exchange Uniswap may soon be deployed on BNB Chain. It...
theblock.co
Biggest stories of past week: A damning report on Celsius, UK crypto regulation and more
Here are some of The Block’s biggest stories from the past week. Two major reports were released. One from the UK government on crypto regulation and another from Celsius’s bankruptcy examiner. Meanwhile, battles in the crypto community played out over sidechains and cross-chains. This week was packed full...
theblock.co
Li.Fi calls on Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge
Li.Fi has cautioned Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge provider. The crypto bridge aggregator says Uniswap should develop a robust bridge assessment framework. Li.Fi has urged the Uniswap community not to go forward with the current vote to finalize the deployment of Uniswap v3 on...
theblock.co
StarkWare to open-source prover technology for Ethereum Layer 2 network
StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover, a crucial component of its StarkNet Layer 2 solution. The open-sourcing of the StarkNet Prover will allow for more individuals to review the code and increase transparency. Ethereum scaling project StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover in an effort to make the...
theblock.co
Scammers float fake tokens for social media app Damus: PeckShield
Security firm PeckShield warned of 15 fake tokens posing as official tokens for decentralized social media app Damus. The fake tokens have been issued on Ethereum and BNB Chain in an effort to dupe unsuspecting buyers. Crypto security firm PeckShield issued a warning on fake tokens for the Damus social...
