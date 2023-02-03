Read full article on original website
Li.Fi calls on Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge
Li.Fi has cautioned Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge provider. The crypto bridge aggregator says Uniswap should develop a robust bridge assessment framework. Li.Fi has urged the Uniswap community not to go forward with the current vote to finalize the deployment of Uniswap v3 on...
StarkWare partners with Chainlink Labs to expand StarkNet capabilities
StarkWare is joining the Chainlink SCALE program, making Chainlink price feeds available on the StarkNet testnet now and launching on its mainnet in the near future. The partnership aims to expand app development and smart contract capabilities on StarkNet. Ethereum scaling development firm StarkWare has teamed up with blockchain oracle...
BNB Chain looking to grow, remain competitive in 2023: Messari
After a chaotic year for crypto, BNB Chain is looking to remain competitive in 2023, Messari said. The blockchain network plans to upgrade functionality, further decentralization and implement growth strategies this year. BNB Chain is aiming to be competitive in 2023, following a tumultuous year for crypto markets, Messari said.
Trader Joe's native token 'joe' goes omni-chain with LayerZero partnership
Trader Joe has partnered with LayerZero to convert its native token “joe” into an omni-chain fungible token (OFT). The integration with LayerZero will let users seamlessly move these tokens across Avalanche, Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Decentralized exchange Trader Joe, not to be confused with the American grocery chain,...
A16z votes against proposal to deploy latest Uniswap iteration on BNB Chain
A16z used all 15 million of their UNI to vote against the proposal. The proposal would use the Wormhole bridge for the Uniswap V3 deployment. Partners at the firm previously noted intentions to vote for LayerZero in last week’s temperature check on which bridge to use for the deployment.
Scammers float fake tokens for social media app Damus: PeckShield
Security firm PeckShield warned of 15 fake tokens posing as official tokens for decentralized social media app Damus. The fake tokens have been issued on Ethereum and BNB Chain in an effort to dupe unsuspecting buyers. Crypto security firm PeckShield issued a warning on fake tokens for the Damus social...
Bitcoin miner Riot expects growth delay due to December storm damages
The company said it expects there to be a delay in meeting the hashrate growth guidance for the first quarter. It mined 740 bitcoins in January, a 12% month-over-month increase. Bitcoin miner Riot said there will be a delay in meeting its first quarter hashrate guidance of 12.5 EH/s due...
Biggest stories of past week: A damning report on Celsius, UK crypto regulation and more
Here are some of The Block’s biggest stories from the past week. Two major reports were released. One from the UK government on crypto regulation and another from Celsius’s bankruptcy examiner. Meanwhile, battles in the crypto community played out over sidechains and cross-chains. This week was packed full...
UK Minister Andrew Griffith wants to pass finance regulation bill by Easter
UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith wants to pass the Financial Services and Markets bill by Easter. The bill has recently been amended to include provisions for crypto assets and stablecoins. A top priority for Andrew Griffith, a UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury,...
A couple crypto stories to look out for this week
A16z versus Jump Crypto, earnings season forthcoming in the next few days. Proposal politics and earnings releases are coming down the line this week. Here's what to watch out for:. Uniswap V3 proposal vote. The latest version of the decentralized exchange Uniswap may soon be deployed on BNB Chain. It...
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
Seven-member committee formed to represent creditors in Genesis Global's bankruptcy case
A committee of unsecured creditors has been appointed for the Genesis Global bankruptcy case. The formation of a committee is an important step in bankruptcy proceedings. A seven-member committee to represent unsecured creditors has been established in the U.S. bankruptcy case of Genesis Global. The unsecured creditor committee will serve...
