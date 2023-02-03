Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Click10.com
Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. “I got sent the...
Destin Log
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a...
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have the...
Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
WSVN-TV
Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
WSVN-TV
Tropical Elementary pre-K teacher Haley Shurack named Broward Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year. The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation. Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing. During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
WSVN-TV
Videos show 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy being beaten inside school bus in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing videos of a school bus beating showed two children being pounded by their peers. Now, her mother is taking action. The student’s parents met with 7News and said that they’ve tried for weeks to get help for two of their children who attend Coconut Palm Academy, located at 24400 SW 124th Ave.
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
WATCH: Florida police officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.
districtadministration.com
One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on
Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
South Florida Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend, Ripping Out Her Hair
A South Florida man's been arrested for beating his girlfriend and ripping her hair out during a jealous rage that started when the victim talked to other man.
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
Click10.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
