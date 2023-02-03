ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

SPPD: 2 women, 1 man injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1000 28th St. South. According to police, someone drove up...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
YAHOO!

DUI trial for Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse postponed

A trial scheduled this week for a DUI charge against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has been postponed after the state prosecutor filed a motion to pause proceedings to appeal the judge’s decision to suppress certain evidence. Just days before jury selection was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, prosecutor...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.
TAMPA, FL

