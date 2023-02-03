Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Related
1 dead after carjacking at Tampa gas station; suspect wanted
Police said the suspect shot the passenger, then attacked the driver with a weapon before driving off in the victim's vehicle.
30-year-old Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in Hernando County
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County on Sunday night.
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night during a carjacking. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E
fox13news.com
SPPD: 2 women, 1 man injured in St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center, located at 1000 28th St. South. According to police, someone drove up...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
1 person killed in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
HSCO: 9 arrested, 7 cars impounded after street racing operation
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and seven cars were impounded after a 9-hour car racing operation by the Hillsborough Sheirff's Office on Saturday, according to a news release. The operation resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings and nine arrests, the sheriff's office wrote...
Street racing results in 158 stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, 9 arrests.
Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) launched a 9-hour operation focused on street racing charges.
One Suspect Dead, Florida Trooper Shot In Pasco County Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
YAHOO!
DUI trial for Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse postponed
A trial scheduled this week for a DUI charge against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has been postponed after the state prosecutor filed a motion to pause proceedings to appeal the judge’s decision to suppress certain evidence. Just days before jury selection was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, prosecutor...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Detectives say cracking major cold cases often come down to 'tips'
We're taking a look at the teams and technology being used to help Tampa Bay area families find answers in several cold cases.
Tampa police: 14-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say killed a 12-year-old and injured another teen in an early January shooting. The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, faces a count of felony manslaughter with a weapon, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He was arrested on Jan. 30.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Comments / 0