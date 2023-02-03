Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs players seemed loose on the plane that was taking them to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
Eagles’ ‘Core Four’ savoring key role in another Super Bowl run | Is their ‘incredible ride’ at its end?
PHILADELPHIA — They’re the old guys now, each with at least 10 seasons in the uniform of the team that drafted them. Eagles veterans Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson all know that they’re much closer to the end of their NFL journey than the beginning.
Fans send off Eagles in style to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're counting down to Super Bowl 57. Just eight days left until kickoff between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The Birds are flying out Sunday.The Oxford Valley Mall was bursting with Eagle pride Saturday as about 600 fans gathered to wish the team good luck before they head to Arizona.CBS Philadelphia: How do you think the Eagles are going to do?Andy Saccomandi: Great! We're going to kill the Chiefs.Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Boston Scott were on hand along with running back Kenny Gainwell and wide receiver Quez Watkins. All of them signed autographs and took pictures with fans."It was a...
Super Bowl memories: Craig Morton’s confession, Philly Special and sex-crazed cranes
PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will play Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium, a place that sounds best suited to host a team coached by Jim Harbaugh in a game called the Khaki Bowl. I have not covered 53 straight Super Bowls like the...
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can match feat accomplished by NFL legend with Super Bowl win
That’s the only name on the list of quarterbacks to go 17-1 and win a Super Bowl in the same season, according to the Boston Globe. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can join the Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco...
Sand sculpture at Jersey Shore shows love for Super Bowl-bound Eagles
There is no denying the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans. That passion flows from the city, across the Delaware River and into South Jersey. Sorry North Jersey Giants fans, half the state flies the Eagles flag proudly. And after kicking their New York nemesis back to the swamps of the...
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Chiefs bar getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday - right in the heart of Eagles country
"We have the passion just like Eagles fans. We love and care and root for our team," said Michael Puggi, a Chiefs fan from South Philadelphia.
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises teenage Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets
Giovanni Hamilton, a 15-year-old Philadelphia Eagles superfan, raised funds using a crowdsourcing resource to purchase two tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, but Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz wanted to give the teenager an even grander experience. The Ertz Family Foundation gifted Hamilton two more tickets...
atozsports.com
Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion
It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest
If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice
With success comes options. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the rarest of positions. They earned the number one seed in their conference ahead of the playoffs. They’re set to play in Super Bowl LVII, and they’ll own a top-ten selection in the coming 2023 NFL Draft. If nothing changes, Philly will pick twice in the first round and tenth overall, but here’s a theory that might pick up steam later. Could vice president/general manager Howie Roseman decide it’s best that the Birds trade the top-ten selection?
