Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fans send off Eagles in style to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're counting down to Super Bowl 57. Just eight days left until kickoff between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The Birds are flying out Sunday.The Oxford Valley Mall was bursting with Eagle pride Saturday as about 600 fans gathered to wish the team good luck before they head to Arizona.CBS Philadelphia: How do you think the Eagles are going to do?Andy Saccomandi: Great! We're going to kill the Chiefs.Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Boston Scott were on hand along with running back Kenny Gainwell and wide receiver Quez Watkins. All of them signed autographs and took pictures with fans."It was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

atozsports.com

Eagles fans kick off Super Bowl week in hilarious fashion

It’s officially Super Bowl week and Eagles fans are already making their voices heard. In Sunday’s matchup in Madison Square Garden between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, there was an audible E-A-G-L-E-S chant reverberating through ESPN’s broadcast. It wasn’t the first time Eagles fans have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

'Eagles' chants rain down at MSG during 76ers/Knicks contest

If Eagles fans enthusiasm at MSG proved anything, it's that Philadelphia fans travel well. The same will be true for next Sunday's big game in Arizona. According to a report from 6 ABC's John Paul, 24 percent of Super Bowl ticket purchases have come from Pennsylvania, the most in the U.S. by far. Meanwhile, eight percent of ticket buys have come from New Jersey, which also has a sliver of Eagle-fan territory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best Early options and theories about the Eagles top-ten draft choice

With success comes options. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the rarest of positions. They earned the number one seed in their conference ahead of the playoffs. They’re set to play in Super Bowl LVII, and they’ll own a top-ten selection in the coming 2023 NFL Draft. If nothing changes, Philly will pick twice in the first round and tenth overall, but here’s a theory that might pick up steam later. Could vice president/general manager Howie Roseman decide it’s best that the Birds trade the top-ten selection?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
