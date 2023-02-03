ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aneka Duncan

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
INSIDE News

Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.

