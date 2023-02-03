Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)
In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.
Comments / 0