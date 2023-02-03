Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
Grading the Mavericks: Luka Doncic is great, Kyrie Irving is not
The Mavericks end the week 2-1, with wins at home over Detroit and New Orleans, and a loss in Golden State. Luka Doncic suffered a heel contusion against New Orleans, and will likely miss their game Monday in Utah and have missed their game against the Warriors. Christian Wood could return as soon as Monday, February 6th in Utah.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) Game #54 2/5/23
Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons for the third of 4 games between them this season. These two teams faced off in Boston on November 9 and the Celtics came away with a 128-112 win. They then met in Detroit 3 days later and the Celtics again won 117-108. They will meet for a 4th and final time in Boston on February 15.
chatsports.com
Inside the Suns: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and adding more shooting at the trade deadline.
Each week the Fantable — a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news. Q1 - What are your thoughts on Mikal Bridges’ recent play and how do you think Booker’s eventual return could alter it?. OldAz: Mikal...
chatsports.com
Underdog Pawdcast: FIU AD Scott Carr Talks C-USA in 2023
The offseason continues as FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr stops by to discuss FIU’s 2022 seasons and the recent meetings between the nine C-USA ADs for 2023. Carr also discusses Mike MacIntyre’s recent contract extension and what it took behind the scenes to boost the program’s profile in his first year on the job. A large part of it was the strong connection that Carr and MacIntyre have built with each other over the last twelve months and what that will look like moving forward.
chatsports.com
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
chatsports.com
Lil Wayne tours the facilities at Colorado beside Coach Prime
Lil Wayne, better known these days as Tunchi, came to Boulder on Tuesday and received a grand tour of CU’s facilities alongside his friend Coach Prime AKA Deion Sanders. The New Orleans native and five-time Grammy-winning rapper was in awe as he was taken around to greet everyone and is possibly the biggest musical artist to visit Colorado Buffaloes football program to date.
chatsports.com
Major Link Soccer: History still made
The Seattle Sounders made history on Saturday, and in the last minutes got their hearts broken. They’re not the only ones dealing with heartbreak, though, as Julian Araujo experienced the cruelest transfer deadline day heartbreak imaginable. Things are still bad in Liverpool, although the Women did beat Reading, and there’s a petition you should sign to make OL Reign license plates a reality in Washington.
chatsports.com
Mystics renounce rights to Rui Machida
There are no more Ruis in Washington. Less than two weeks ago, the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. And then last Tuesday, the Washington Mystics announced that they renounced the rights to guard Rui Machida. The reason why Washington had to renounce her rights is because Machida entered free agency as a reserved player, where she could only negotiate with Washington.
chatsports.com
Colorado announces Black & Gold Spring Game on April 22
The Colorado Buffaloes football Spring Game will be moving a bit later than past years. Coach Prime’s first Black & Gold showdown is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Folsom Field with a 1 p.m. MT kickoff. It will consist of “several activities” including the annual team scrimmage. A lot of hype will be expected considering it will be the first official event with Deion Sanders as CU football’s head coach.
