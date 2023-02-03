Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year
MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
Channel 3000
Downtown Madison concludes Lunar New Year with Lantern Day celebration
MADISON, Wis. – Performers from Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association marked the end of Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday with a colorful lion dance at Lisa Link Peace Park. Following the event, they visited local businesses on State Street to bless store owners with good luck for the new year.
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
Channel 3000
Over 200 gallons of soup served up at Madison's Souper Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week, there was a different kind of Souper Bowl going on Saturday at Madison West High School. Over 200 gallons of soup were served up at Souper Bowl XXVII, the largest fundraiser of the year for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
Channel 3000
Frozen Assets festival on Lake Mendota raises money for local lakes
MADISON, Wis. - Hundreds braved the cold at the Frozen Assets festival Saturday to have some fun on Lake Mendota and support local lakes. The annual event is a fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance and the proceeds go toward keeping Madison's lakes clean and healthy.
captimes.com
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
Channel 3000
New documentary pays tribute to historic country bar near Evansville
It’s fitting that Bill Roach was driving Wisconsin’s country backroads with his brother, Jerry, when the subject of Bill’s next documentary short film was raised. “You should do one,” Jerry said, “on all the country bars that are going out of business.”
Channel 3000
WATCH: Frozen Assets Festival returns this weekend
Adam Sodersten, the marketing and communications director for the Clean Lakes Alliance, joins Live at Four to preview the Frozen Assets Festival happening this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Channel 3000
Valentine's Day Guide: 33 local events, restaurants and gift ideas to help you celebrate love
Valentine’s Day is a celebration of all kinds of love. Whether you’re spending the holiday with your significant other, friends, family or even by yourself, the Madison area has no shortage of opportunities this year. Here are 33 events, restaurants, classes, shops and gift ideas to make your Valentine’s Day special.
Channel 3000
Center Stage: 'The Odd Couple'
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- News 3 Now goes center stage to check out the Sun Prairie Civic Theater’s production of "The Odd Couple." For more information, click or tap here.
Channel 3000
Helen Berniece Sauer
Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
Channel 3000
Norma J. Orton
Norma J. Orton, 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living facility, Platteville, Wisconsin, with her loving daughter Donna by her side. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and community member. Norma was born June 21, 1930, in Iowa County, the daughter of Orville and...
Channel 3000
William Roger Fahey
MADISON, Wis. -- William Roger Fahey died on 2 February 2023 at home in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Bill was the youngest of 8 and the first in the family to be born in a hospital on 16 April 1926 in Madison to James and Agnes Fahey. Bill spent his first 13 years on their farm near Madison raising dairy cattle and farming before electrification. Bill’s family moved from the farm to Madison in 1939 after which he thoroughly enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament School where he was an altar boy who served in the weddings of his two older sisters. Bill attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1944. Upon high school graduation, Bill served in World War II in the European Theatre. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry in Patton’s 3rd Army. On the frontlines, he helped reclaim Austria and later served as a military police officer in Vienna as the war ended. He was honored to have been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star in connection with his service. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Civil Engineering on the GI bill and became a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Testing Laboratory where he tested concrete materials used in the new interstate roadways started in the Eisenhower era. He retired in 1989 after 39 years of service.
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Channel 3000
David Verlyn Sears
David Verlyn Sears died February 1, 2023, fourteen days before his 87th birthday. Dave was the son of Verlyn and Elsie (Hodgson) Sears and grew up on the family farm with his sister, Mary, and the many cousins, foster children, and friends that lived on and visited the farm. Dave went to the one-room Dover school for 8 years, then to Mazomanie Union Free High School. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison for two years where he joined the boxing team and the Men’s Chorus. It was through 4-H in his early years that he competed against, then wooed his future wife, Gloria Knight. They were married in July 1956, and the within days left for Fort Bragg, NC where Dave served in the Army.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Channel 3000
Aaron Chadwick Greim
OREGON - Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wis. Originally from Bloomington, Ind., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.
Channel 3000
Hedwig Angela Wahl
Hedwig Angela Wahl, 96 of The New Glarus Home, formerly of Blanchardville died on Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. She was born on May 18, 1926 at the Perry Center Cheese Factory that her parents operated. She was the youngest of 8 children of Henry and Christina Gruenenfelder. She grew up helping her parents and family in the cheese factory. She went to the Forward rural school. She was married in a double ring ceremony on May 23, 1944 to Maurice Palmer Wahl in the Holy Redeemer Church in Perry.
oregonobserver.com
Garage fire causes $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home
A home in Brooklyn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage due to a garage fire, according to a Brooklyn Fire and EMS Protection District press release. At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames on Stacie Court in the Village of Brooklyn. Two residents of the house–Jeff Vondra and his wife–evacuated and were accounted for.
