Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
Cummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand
(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on Monday forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 12% and 17%, anticipating strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles. The company, which benefited from robust demand for trucks amid a recovery in economic activities and increase in e-commerce deliveries, reported...
investing.com
Gold Recoups Some Losses After Strong Sell-off
Gold prices experienced a steep bearish move in the preceding week, losing more than 5% from the recent ten-month top of 1,960 and breaking the uptrend line to the downside. The price found a support level near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1,864, failing to continue the bearish move. The RSI is picking up speed near 50; however, the MACD continues to distance itself below its red signal line.
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows but remains pressured as Fed jitters drive up Treasury yields
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Monday, but remained pressured by a resurgence in bond yields as investors continue to price in the prospect of a more aggressive Federal Reserve after last week’s red-hot jobs report. The S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
investing.com
S&P 500: No Fear Can Cause an Unexpected Drop in Stocks
Last week, we saw some nice bounce in S&P 500 after the fed rates decision, when they hiked rates by 25bps, but it looks like they are preparing to finish the hawkish cycle in the next few months. Strong jobs data reported on Friday suggests that there may not be a recession risk, especially not if they will really stop the hiking cycle.
investing.com
Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs
© Reuters Soft landing already priced in, S&P 500 upside limited from here - Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategists have hiked the broker's 3-month S&P 500 price target to 4000 from 3600, citing an improvement in U.S. and global macro data. However, the firm's top equity...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?
ALGO Struggles To Stay Afloat in Bull Run. Will It Rise or Fall?. ALGO is currently priced at $0.2572, with a surge of 4.96% in a week, at press time. ALGO is struggling to stay afloat above the 50 EMA. As the 50 EMA and price remains to be above...
investing.com
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
investing.com
Orion Protocol Loses $3 Million to Trading Pool Exploit, Postmortem Provides Insight
Orion Protocol Loses $3 Million to Trading Pool Exploit, Postmortem Provides Insight. Last week, the liquidity aggregator for centralized and decentralized exchanges, Orion Protocol, suffered one of DeFi’s biggest hacks of the year. The hacker stole $3 million from Orion Protocol’s liquidity pool by creating a fake token and...
investing.com
U.S. law firm Wilson Sonsini hires Alsheimer from Olshan for activism practice
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Silicon Valley law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati hired a veteran attorney to help lead its shareholder activism practice at a time corporate agitators are flexing their muscle and battling with ever larger companies around the world. Sebastian Alsheimer, a partner at law firm Olshan...
investing.com
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
investing.com
SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC
© Reuters SHIB Close to Breaking into Top 10 After Outranking DOT, LTC. SHIB surpasses Polkadot and Litecoin to claim 12th position among prominent coins. The meme coin’s market cap is now over $8 billion, up from $4 billion five weeks back. Ethereum whales hold over $700 million...
investing.com
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
Comments / 0