WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
977rocks.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Cherry Township Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred late last week in Cherry Township. According to State Police, at least one unknown person broke into a vacant structure and stole a Husqvarna Rancher 640 chainsaw before fleeing the scene. Police say that in addition to stealing the chainsaw,...
977rocks.com
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
977rocks.com
Chimney Fire Damages Penn Twp. Home
A chimney fire caused significant damage to a home in Penn Township this weekend. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11 a.m. Saturday for a fire at a home on Royal Oak Drive. When crews got on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of...
Woman accused of assaulting Lower Burrell officers, EMT responding to fight over empty liquor bottle
A woman accused of repeatedly punching a family member in the face when he polished off the last shot of cognac during a night of heavy drinking faces felony charges after Lower Burrell police said she attacked officers and medics who responded to her home. Tia Anastasia Collins, 24, of...
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Pair accused by Harmar police of using man's missing credit card at Home Depot face felony charges
Harmar police accused two men of using another person’s credit card to make more than $2,500 in purchases from a Home Depot store in Pittsburgh. Police charged Franklin Grant Rose, 45, of Brackenridge with felony counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud along with counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to receive stolen property.
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Fighting, Loitering, and Public Drunkenness at Liberty St. Sheetz
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested near the Liberty Street Sheetz on Wednesday evening for allegedly engaging in a physical altercation, loitering, and being publicly intoxicated. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Robert Fox, of Franklin, in Magisterial District...
wtae.com
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
977rocks.com
Butler City Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the city of Butler. According to Butler City Police, officers responded to a shooting call on West New Castle Road just before 2:30am. Officers were then alerted by a neighbor that they heard yelling and a single gunshot.
977rocks.com
No Serious Injuries Following Crash in Slippery Rock Township
One person suffered minor injuries following a one car crash that occurred last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, 21-year-old Haileigh Selfridge of Butler was traveling on Keister Road near Harmony road just before 1pm on Tuesday (January 31st) when she lost control of her vehicle in the slush.
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m.
venangoextra.com
OC woman facing child endangerment charges
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges for leaving her young children unsupervised while she was passed out in her home. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Tuesday afternoon to a residence on Washington Avenue by a Children and Youth Services worker who was unable to make contact with Hope Boyd, 27, at the home.
wtae.com
