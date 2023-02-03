ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parenting Politics: Left Targets Kids Via Social Media

By iHeartMedia's Corey Olson
 3 days ago

Parents are finding it tougher to maintain control over raising their own kids these days, whether it's left-wing school boards pushing radical racial and sexual curriculum, or social media apps that are increasingly difficult to monitor. So it's not surprising that Democrats are now using celebrities and social media to push false narratives and woke propaganda on the younger generation. "These social media sites are dominated by left-wing influencers and celebrities, and the platforms themselves are also owned by leftists," says Victoria Marshall , writer for The Federalist.

Marshall sounds the alarm about this issue in a new column , where she warns if parents don't teach their kids about politics, "celebrities like Hailey Bieber will." Bieber is a model and the wife of pop star Justin Bieber, who recently took to her social feeds to push the left's false narrative about Republicans and voting rights. "Young people see this and think things like Republicans are the racist party, Republicans don't want Black people to vote, or wanting to have voter ID is a racist thing," says Marshall. "Young people are being shaped and they're buying all this leftist propaganda by just being on their phones and following these celebrities."

Countering the left's relentless messaging to your kids is not easy. The GOP has struggled for years to gain a foothold into pop culture and win over younger voters , and doesn't have the celebrity power of the left. That leaves the job largely up to parents. "I don't think you should ban your teen from social media, because that will make them resentful and have the opposite effect," says Marshall. "Parents should just have honest conversations with their kids about politics, and tell them this is what we believe and why, and give them the facts and the information."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvp0m_0kbEjjUA00
Photo: iStockphoto

