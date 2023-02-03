U.S. Banks, Lenders Stockpiling Cash as Recession Looms

Big banks are setting aside billions of dollars out of fear of a recession. Widespread inflation and rising interest rates have resulted in Americans spending less. Which is why experts say banks are preparing for the worst.

Lenders are stockpiling funds to prepare for an economic slowdown. Four U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup, along with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are setting aside a combined $5.7 billion in reserves. So, what does this mean for the average American? Financial strategist Tie Lasater says they'll be less lending.

“[It will be] much more difficult to buy cars with debit, to buy a house,” Lasater explained. “It just gets tighter and tighter on all ability to borrow cash.”

Lasater is recommending Americans start saving money, and if they can, invest in cash-flowing assets, like real estate.