Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
techaiapp.com
Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News
Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
techaiapp.com
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT
Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
techaiapp.com
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
techaiapp.com
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
techaiapp.com
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware
Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
techaiapp.com
Startups, here’s how you can make hardware without ruining the planet • TechCrunch
It’s embarrassing, really — but as someone who used to run a hardware startup, I know it can be hard to prioritize when you have limited time and resources. However, if you can’t make planet-friendly choices as the founder of a startup, when the buck literally stops with you, when can you?
techaiapp.com
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters
Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
techaiapp.com
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB when first installed. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn’t justified a 20,000 percent install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
techaiapp.com
Google Chrome browser gets Nvidia RTX GPU tech that could revolutionize Netflix viewing
Google Chrome now supports new Nvidia technology that upscales video playing in the web browser with what look to be seriously impressive results, or at least this feature is now live in testing. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) noticed the preview release of...
techaiapp.com
Quick testing sessions of Nreal Air, LAWK, iQiYi Mix, and more!
Yesterday I was visiting the amazing people of VRTUOLUO, which is one of the leading XR publications in China, and they were so kind to let me enter their lab, where they have all the headsets they have reviewed these years. It was for me the occasion of seeing and trying briefly some devices that I had never tried or that I did not even know existed. It was a fun moment, so I want to share it with you in this post. Anyway, be sure to take it as a way to lightly talk about some XR glasses and not as a full review: I’ve just tried these headsets for like 1 minute each, so these can’t be considered real hands-on sessions, but just some very early impressions.
techaiapp.com
Tesla’s Model Y Increases Price After Updated Federal Tax Credit
The Long Range and Performance models’ price increases to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Tesla, an automotive company, has quietly raised its price for the best-selling Model Y crossover. On their US website, Long Range and Performance models can now be bought at $54,990 and $57,990. In early January of...
techaiapp.com
Effective Cybersecurity Tips for Students for Safe Browsing
The most effective cybersecurity tips for all learners to ensure that you attain your goals online without ever having to worry about your security and ensure that your data is safe each time you use the Internet. In modern times, online security has become of great concern considering the many...
techaiapp.com
The First Steps on the Zero Trust Journey
One of the most discussed concepts in the Information Security world in recent history has been Zero Trust. Although many vendors claim to have products for implementing Zero Trust, an organization must not view them as an instant solution to achieving Zero Trust. Zero Trust should be viewed as a...
techaiapp.com
Your smart speaker could be listening to more than you think
Smart speakers are a must for anyone wanting to create a voice-activated home – from listening to music and podcasts to controlling your latest connected gadgets, the devices have become a household staple. So much so that, in the first three months of 2022, more than 30 million were...
techaiapp.com
Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass
The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
Comments / 0