Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
King Princess and Quinn Wilson Star In Ralph Lauren’s Valentine’s Day Campaign
What does being in love smell like? Well, Ralph Lauren has been attempting to capture its essence since 1998, when the brand first launched their Romance eau de parfum. Now this Valentine’s Day, Ralph Lauren is revamping the iconic fragrance—giving us all the gift of stirring memories of the scent of blossoming love in the process. And who better to star in the campaign than real-life lovers King Princess and Quinn Wilson?
‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara’s cause of death revealed
Irene Cara, who won an Academy Award for 1983′s “Flashdance... What A Feeling” and also sang the title track to “Fame,” died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to a coroner’s report.
