China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News
Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
Filecoin Creator Protocol Labs Announces Layoffs Amid Crypto Winter and Economic Downturn – Bitcoin News
Protocol Labs CEO Juan Benet published a blog post on Friday announcing that 21% of the company’s staff will be laid off. Protocol Labs is the creator of the blockchain network Filecoin. Benet emphasized in the blog post that it has been an “extremely challenging economic downturn, worldwide, and especially in the crypto industry.”
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
Debate Intensifies Over Significance and Implications of Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain – Bitcoin News
During the past two weeks, members of the cryptocurrency community have discussed the non-fungible token (NFT) concept known as Ordinals. Since the 3.96 MB block (#774,628) was mined, there has been a significant increase in Ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain Spark Debate Among Crypto...
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware
Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
China’s supply chain: Shenzhen wasn’t built in a day
The Financial Times recently published a deep look at how Apple built its supply chain in China. It is a deep dive into an important question, and its author Patrick McGee uncovers some amazing detail. Since we provided some color quotes towards the end, we have been getting asked a lot recently about how long it would take to unwind this supply chain — both for China and for the US technology industry. The short answer is — a long time.
Why We Shouldn’t Depend Too Much on Li-Ion Batteries
Lithium is a silvery-white metal known mainly for its use in battery production. It’s found in computers, cellphones and electric vehicles. Despite the fact that it powers green energy and reduces people’s reliance on fossil fuels, it’s not without its flaws, and we should be conscious of how much we use. Here’s why we shouldn’t become too dependent on lithium-ion batteries.
Samsung Is Preparing Its Own Metaverse Hardware in Partnership With Google and Qualcomm – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Samsung, the Korean electronics company, has revealed it is working to build its own metaverse and extended reality devices, hinting at the possibility of the launch of a VR headset in the near future. TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile experiences business, stated that the device will be built in partnership with Google and Qualcomm.
