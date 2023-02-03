Read full article on original website
Related
residentnewsnetwork.com
Homemade Baked Oatmeal
Having breakfast ready and in the fridge makes our mornings go so smooth. My boys don’t particularly enjoy this oatmeal, but myself and my baby girl love it! It’s perfect to make once a week and place in the fridge. I prepare ours by adding 1 Tbsp of...
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (or Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo) is an easy and tasty weeknight meal. Made with minimal effort but loaded with flavor. Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo is perfect for weeknights. You can even use a rotisserie chicken to make this recipe.
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Allrecipes.com
Cherry Crunch Dessert
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers until crumbly; stir in pecans. Press crust mixture evenly into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake crust in...
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
12tomatoes.com
Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits
An impossibly easy and delicious dessert. So, basic ol’ biscuits are a wonderful thing. But these are not those. These are dessert biscuits, and I’m not saying they’re even more wonderful but they are certainly amazing. Imagine the soft and sweet spice of apple pie filling combined with fluffy biscuits and then top it all off with a sweet and sticky glaze. That’s these Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits in a nutshell!
Epicurious
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
techaiapp.com
Chocolate Strawberry Frozen Yogurt Bark
This chocolate strawberry frozen yogurt bark is sweetened with maple syrup and mixed with chocolate granola to create a deliciously crunchy bark topped with strawberries and drizzled with chocolate. Delish!. A Healthy & Sweet Frozen Yogurt Treat. Frozen yogurt bark is the kind of recipe you make and can’t believe...
Tasting Table
The Overlooked Nut That Will Thicken Up Sauces
For sure, nuts have always been an important food for most of us, and it's the rare household that doesn't keep one variety or another in its cupboard at all times. Whether we eat them whole, mashed into nut butters, or as an addition to baked treats, nuts are a significant source of protein and vitamins, are low in cholesterol, and they continue to be the go-to snack for nutrition-conscious consumers. Additionally, nuts are used in flours, as alternative types of milk, and in non-dairy products (per Chef Works).
msn.com
Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe
Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
Food52
Jaggery & Cream Cheese Hand Pies
Jaggery is a sugar product hailing from Southeast Asia and Africa. Its flavor profile is similar to that of muscovado—a molasses-heavy sugar that is unrefined. These sweet cream cheese pastries start with a super tender pastry crust made with cream cheese for extra richness, and are then filled with a cashew and almond filling, sweetened with a bit of the jaggery. Eat straight out of the oven, or save and reheat in the toaster to have as a breakfast treat reminiscent of our favorite childhood toaster pastry. —Food52.
Grown-Up Cheese and Tomato Quesadilla
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. When oil is hot, place tortilla in the skillet. Spread parmesan cheese over half the tortilla, then top with tomato slices, sundried tomato slices, and mozzarella. Fold the tortilla in half to sandwich in the fillings. Cook quesadilla for about 3...
msn.com
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
MindBodyGreen
From Sweet To Savory, Maple Syrup From Canada Is A Staple In This R.D.’s Pantry
As wellness enthusiasts, we can barely imagine a world without maple syrup. From classic sweets and treats to savory recipes like marinades, the liquid gold hiding inside maple trees has become a modern day staple. We can’t count the reasons to love maple syrup, but here’s the thing: It has to be pure. There are a lot of imposters out there in the syrup aisle—made with maple flavoring, food coloring, and preservatives—but maple syrup is best unadulterated. One deep, rich taste of 100% pure maple syrup from Canada will tell you that, but we also connected with R.D. Megan Roosevelt to share the health benefits of our favorite sweetener, and her favorite ways to use it!
princesspinkygirl.com
Creamy Mushroom Pasta
This easy Creamy Mushroom Pasta recipe can be ready in 30 minutes and makes a delicious vegetarian dinner. This one-pot pasta dish is a quick and easy meal that’s sure to satisfy your craving for Italian cuisine. The creamy sauce pairs perfectly with the savory mushrooms, creating an unforgettable...
How to Make DIY Frozen Dog Treats with Peanut Butter
Frozen dog treats are not only delicious for your dog to eat, but they’re also refreshing and surprisingly simple to make. If your dog is a big fan of peanut butter, bananas and yogurt, that’s all you’ll need to pull off this quick homemade dog treat recipe. This recipe is easily customizable to include other dog-friendly foods your pup loves, like blueberries, strawberries and pumpkin.
iheart.com
You need Rita's no knead nut bread!
In large bowl, whisk together flour, nuts, cranberries, salt and yeast. Make well in center. Mix water and honey, pour into well and stir until shaggy dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place 12-24 hours. Mine proofed for 14 hours. Dough doubles with bubbles pushing through.
12tomatoes.com
Amish Oatmeal Cake
The best “lazy” cake you’ll ever make. It’s no secret that the Amish have some truly tasty recipes. From whoopie pies to friendship bread their baked goods are particularly enjoyed by just about everyone. There’s a simple goodness to many of these recipes that doesn’t rely on fancy techniques or expensive ingredients to make delicious food.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
Comments / 0