The Last of Us episode 5 trailer is here. As usual, HBO has dropped a preview for next week’s episode of the zombie apocalypse drama based on the eponymous Playstation video game, teasing a terrifying Bloater – the fourth and final evolutionary stage of the infected – a result of years of exposure to the Cordyceps fungi. Titled ‘Endure and Survive,’ the upcoming episode is directed by Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy) and will arrive two days early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand in the US, so it doesn’t clash with the Super Bowl LVII event on February 12. Episode 5 will be up on the services on February 10, 9am ET, while the linear telecast on HBO cable will follow the usual Sunday schedule. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment on whether The Last of Us episode 5 will drop early in India as well.

12 HOURS AGO