Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Facebook Launched On This Day in 2004 – Here are 5 Facts About Its History
Today in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg first launched his iconic invention named, Facebook. The social media website was first built to connect Harvard students. But today, Facebook has ballooned and become one of the biggest platforms across the world. Recently it marked its first two billion daily active users. If you...
techaiapp.com
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware
Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
techaiapp.com
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
techaiapp.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 Trailer: A Highly Infected Bloater Terrorises the Kansas City Ruins
The Last of Us episode 5 trailer is here. As usual, HBO has dropped a preview for next week’s episode of the zombie apocalypse drama based on the eponymous Playstation video game, teasing a terrifying Bloater – the fourth and final evolutionary stage of the infected – a result of years of exposure to the Cordyceps fungi. Titled ‘Endure and Survive,’ the upcoming episode is directed by Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy) and will arrive two days early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand in the US, so it doesn’t clash with the Super Bowl LVII event on February 12. Episode 5 will be up on the services on February 10, 9am ET, while the linear telecast on HBO cable will follow the usual Sunday schedule. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for comment on whether The Last of Us episode 5 will drop early in India as well.
techaiapp.com
Samsung Is Preparing Its Own Metaverse Hardware in Partnership With Google and Qualcomm – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Samsung, the Korean electronics company, has revealed it is working to build its own metaverse and extended reality devices, hinting at the possibility of the launch of a VR headset in the near future. TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile experiences business, stated that the device will be built in partnership with Google and Qualcomm.
techaiapp.com
Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass
The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
techaiapp.com
Your smart speaker could be listening to more than you think
Smart speakers are a must for anyone wanting to create a voice-activated home – from listening to music and podcasts to controlling your latest connected gadgets, the devices have become a household staple. So much so that, in the first three months of 2022, more than 30 million were...
techaiapp.com
Panerai Luminor BiTempo is Bold and Beautiful
In recent years, you might have seen Panerai dominate headlines for reasons beyond its watches. It dialled up its environmental efforts with the launch of the Submersible eLAB-ID, the first-ever watch constructed from 98.6 per cent recycled materials. It journeyed with its clients to the ice floes of the Arctic with brand ambassador Mike Horn; and it has ventured into the metaverse by releasing an NFT with every Panerai Experience Edition watch.
Comments / 0