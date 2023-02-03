Read full article on original website
Week in review: Rail transport cybersecurity, “verified” OAuth apps used to infiltrate organizations
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Mounting cybersecurity pressure is creating headaches in railway boardrooms. In this Help Net Security interview, Dimitri van Zantvliet is the Cybersecurity Director/CISO of Dutch Railways, and co-chair to the Dutch and European Rail...
Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass
The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
Fortinet Adds Services to Help Close Cybersecurity Skills Gap
Fortinet this week rolled out additional security operations center (SOC) augmentation services and expanded the training programs it provides via the Fortinet Training Institute. Karin Shopen, vice president of cybersecurity solutions and services for Fortinet, said the goal is to make it simpler for organizations to rely on external services...
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT
Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
New polymers could enable better wearable devices | MIT News
Certain electronics that integrate with the human body — a smartwatch that samples your sweat, for instance — work by converting the ion-based signals of biological tissue into the electron-based signals used in transistors. But the materials in these devices are often designed to maximize ion uptake while sacrificing electronic performance.
Post Series-B, anti-fraud platform SEON acquires AML startup Complytron for a rumoured €2.5M • TechCrunch
Terms of the deal were not officially released, but Techcrunch sources said the deal was in the region of €2.5M, although SEON declined to comment. Complytron had previously raised €257,000 from Budapest-based CVC Hiventures. Complytron’s co-founder and CEO, Oliver Lebhardt, will join SEON along with co-founder and UX...
Startups, here’s how you can make hardware without ruining the planet • TechCrunch
It’s embarrassing, really — but as someone who used to run a hardware startup, I know it can be hard to prioritize when you have limited time and resources. However, if you can’t make planet-friendly choices as the founder of a startup, when the buck literally stops with you, when can you?
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware
Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
China’s supply chain: Shenzhen wasn’t built in a day
The Financial Times recently published a deep look at how Apple built its supply chain in China. It is a deep dive into an important question, and its author Patrick McGee uncovers some amazing detail. Since we provided some color quotes towards the end, we have been getting asked a lot recently about how long it would take to unwind this supply chain — both for China and for the US technology industry. The short answer is — a long time.
India’s Largest Truck Brokerage Company Leaking 140GB of Data
The misconfigured server is still exposing the data, and there has been no response from the company since their only contact email address available to the public is bouncing back all emails. India’s largest truck brokerage and freight delivery company, FR8, is facing a serious data leak problem. According to...
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what’s worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters
Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
Quick testing sessions of Nreal Air, LAWK, iQiYi Mix, and more!
Yesterday I was visiting the amazing people of VRTUOLUO, which is one of the leading XR publications in China, and they were so kind to let me enter their lab, where they have all the headsets they have reviewed these years. It was for me the occasion of seeing and trying briefly some devices that I had never tried or that I did not even know existed. It was a fun moment, so I want to share it with you in this post. Anyway, be sure to take it as a way to lightly talk about some XR glasses and not as a full review: I’ve just tried these headsets for like 1 minute each, so these can’t be considered real hands-on sessions, but just some very early impressions.
Debate Intensifies Over Significance and Implications of Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain – Bitcoin News
During the past two weeks, members of the cryptocurrency community have discussed the non-fungible token (NFT) concept known as Ordinals. Since the 3.96 MB block (#774,628) was mined, there has been a significant increase in Ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain Spark Debate Among Crypto...
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The First Steps on the Zero Trust Journey
One of the most discussed concepts in the Information Security world in recent history has been Zero Trust. Although many vendors claim to have products for implementing Zero Trust, an organization must not view them as an instant solution to achieving Zero Trust. Zero Trust should be viewed as a...
Google Chrome browser gets Nvidia RTX GPU tech that could revolutionize Netflix viewing
Google Chrome now supports new Nvidia technology that upscales video playing in the web browser with what look to be seriously impressive results, or at least this feature is now live in testing. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) noticed the preview release of...
