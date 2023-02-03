ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass

The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers

Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
Fortinet Adds Services to Help Close Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Fortinet this week rolled out additional security operations center (SOC) augmentation services and expanded the training programs it provides via the Fortinet Training Institute. Karin Shopen, vice president of cybersecurity solutions and services for Fortinet, said the goal is to make it simpler for organizations to rely on external services...
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT

Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
New polymers could enable better wearable devices | MIT News

Certain electronics that integrate with the human body — a smartwatch that samples your sweat, for instance — work by converting the ion-based signals of biological tissue into the electron-based signals used in transistors. But the materials in these devices are often designed to maximize ion uptake while sacrificing electronic performance.
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware

Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines

South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future

Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
China’s supply chain: Shenzhen wasn’t built in a day

The Financial Times recently published a deep look at how Apple built its supply chain in China. It is a deep dive into an important question, and its author Patrick McGee uncovers some amazing detail. Since we provided some color quotes towards the end, we have been getting asked a lot recently about how long it would take to unwind this supply chain — both for China and for the US technology industry. The short answer is — a long time.
India’s Largest Truck Brokerage Company Leaking 140GB of Data

The misconfigured server is still exposing the data, and there has been no response from the company since their only contact email address available to the public is bouncing back all emails. India’s largest truck brokerage and freight delivery company, FR8, is facing a serious data leak problem. According to...
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images

What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what’s worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
AE introduces new series of miniature HV DC-DC converters

Advanced Energy has announced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications. In comparison to other small form size DC-DC converters, devices...
Quick testing sessions of Nreal Air, LAWK, iQiYi Mix, and more!

Yesterday I was visiting the amazing people of VRTUOLUO, which is one of the leading XR publications in China, and they were so kind to let me enter their lab, where they have all the headsets they have reviewed these years. It was for me the occasion of seeing and trying briefly some devices that I had never tried or that I did not even know existed. It was a fun moment, so I want to share it with you in this post. Anyway, be sure to take it as a way to lightly talk about some XR glasses and not as a full review: I’ve just tried these headsets for like 1 minute each, so these can’t be considered real hands-on sessions, but just some very early impressions.
Debate Intensifies Over Significance and Implications of Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain – Bitcoin News

During the past two weeks, members of the cryptocurrency community have discussed the non-fungible token (NFT) concept known as Ordinals. Since the 3.96 MB block (#774,628) was mined, there has been a significant increase in Ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain Spark Debate Among Crypto...
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The First Steps on the Zero Trust Journey

One of the most discussed concepts in the Information Security world in recent history has been Zero Trust. Although many vendors claim to have products for implementing Zero Trust, an organization must not view them as an instant solution to achieving Zero Trust. Zero Trust should be viewed as a...

