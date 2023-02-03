Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Apple’s $117.2 billion Q1 misses earnings expectations
Apple on Thursday reported revenues of $117.2 billion in the first fiscal quarter, off 5% from a year earlier. While there were several bright spots, the financial report confirmed iPhone supply challenges plagued the company in the last three months of 2022, compounded by the effects of a strong dollar.
techaiapp.com
India’s Largest Truck Brokerage Company Leaking 140GB of Data
The misconfigured server is still exposing the data, and there has been no response from the company since their only contact email address available to the public is bouncing back all emails. India’s largest truck brokerage and freight delivery company, FR8, is facing a serious data leak problem. According to...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
techaiapp.com
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
techaiapp.com
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
techaiapp.com
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
techaiapp.com
China’s supply chain: Shenzhen wasn’t built in a day
The Financial Times recently published a deep look at how Apple built its supply chain in China. It is a deep dive into an important question, and its author Patrick McGee uncovers some amazing detail. Since we provided some color quotes towards the end, we have been getting asked a lot recently about how long it would take to unwind this supply chain — both for China and for the US technology industry. The short answer is — a long time.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT
Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
techaiapp.com
Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News
Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
techaiapp.com
Why We Shouldn’t Depend Too Much on Li-Ion Batteries
Lithium is a silvery-white metal known mainly for its use in battery production. It’s found in computers, cellphones and electric vehicles. Despite the fact that it powers green energy and reduces people’s reliance on fossil fuels, it’s not without its flaws, and we should be conscious of how much we use. Here’s why we shouldn’t become too dependent on lithium-ion batteries.
techaiapp.com
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
techaiapp.com
For the Culturally Curious Traveler
It’s down an ordinary street in a typical Cuban neighborhood. There you’ll see mainly homes, a shell of their former glory from the 1950s, most of which, like the roads, are in a state of disrepair. Passing through the area, you’ll also see cars from that same period, patched up with bondo and billowing out black exhaust fumes as they putter along. There amongst this backdrop, you’ll find a salmon-colored building in sparkling new condition. It is a throwback to another time of elegance and sophistication. This exclusive abode has quickly attained a well-earned reputation for providing the creature comforts required by today’s well-to-do travelers. Here is where you’ll find the recently opened Voya Boutique Hotel.
techaiapp.com
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what’s worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
techaiapp.com
Quick testing sessions of Nreal Air, LAWK, iQiYi Mix, and more!
Yesterday I was visiting the amazing people of VRTUOLUO, which is one of the leading XR publications in China, and they were so kind to let me enter their lab, where they have all the headsets they have reviewed these years. It was for me the occasion of seeing and trying briefly some devices that I had never tried or that I did not even know existed. It was a fun moment, so I want to share it with you in this post. Anyway, be sure to take it as a way to lightly talk about some XR glasses and not as a full review: I’ve just tried these headsets for like 1 minute each, so these can’t be considered real hands-on sessions, but just some very early impressions.
techaiapp.com
Google Chrome browser gets Nvidia RTX GPU tech that could revolutionize Netflix viewing
Google Chrome now supports new Nvidia technology that upscales video playing in the web browser with what look to be seriously impressive results, or at least this feature is now live in testing. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) noticed the preview release of...
techaiapp.com
Tesla’s Model Y Increases Price After Updated Federal Tax Credit
The Long Range and Performance models’ price increases to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Tesla, an automotive company, has quietly raised its price for the best-selling Model Y crossover. On their US website, Long Range and Performance models can now be bought at $54,990 and $57,990. In early January of...
Comments / 0