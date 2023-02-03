ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals potential cap casualty cut candidates before free agency

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mJtN_0kbEhxfW00

The Cincinnati Bengals, at least right now and on paper, aren’t hurting for cap space.

Duke Tobin and the Bengals have some of the most notable free cap space in the NFL as they charge into the offseason.

But with urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done and a laundry list of major names of their own headed to free agency, the front office will undoubtedly comb the roster looking for ways to free up even more cap space potentially.

Here’s a quick look at a few ways the Bengals could free up more cap space by cutting players or even doing the ultra-rare (for them, at least) contract restructure.

OT La'el Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUe8d_0kbEhxfW00
Syndication: The Enquirer

This would be wild, right? In the span of one year, we could go from fans wandering through Kenwood Mall looking for Collins in an effort to recruit him to him cut?

But that’s just how the NFL goes sometimes. Cutting Collins pre-June 1 would save roughly $6 million and $7.7 million post-June 1. He’s got that big injury he’s working back from and has a spotty history with injuries as it is. If the Bengals plan on drafting a right tackle to start or even consider moving Jonah Williams or Jackson Carman around, they won’t want to pay so much for a backup.

DT Josh Tupou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCDBx_0kbEhxfW00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Odds are the Bengals improve defensive line depth both in free agency and the draft. That could make saving roughly $1.4 million on Tupou’s contract a move they decide to make. It’s not a ton, but could offset the onboarding of the draft class a bit.

S Brandon Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdV5c_0kbEhxfW00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Similar story with Wilson. He represents $2 million in savings and continues to get pushed out of the picture in a defensive backfield that will be adding more names, likely in both free agency and the draft.

RB Joe Mixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9hoX_0kbEhxfW00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

This was the big one, even before the report of an arrest warrant due to one count of aggravated menacing, a charge his agent later said would be quickly dropped.

Fact is, Mixon has been gradually phased out of the offense for Samaje Perine in large part due to his continued struggles as a pass-blocker. Any team coughing up a $12.8 million cap hit (top three on the team next year) on a rotational running back in 2023 is probably making a mistake. Mixon only averaged 3.9 yards per carry with seven scores and caught a career-high 60 passes when he was on the field, but today’s NFL requires backs to do it all well.

The Bengals could always seek to restructure Mixon’s contract rather than outright cut him (speaking strictly of on-field reasons here). But when the draft provides chances to get well-rounded and productive backs in all seven rounds, the only thing that might lead to a restructure is his value and leadership to the locker room. Freeing up $10 million on a post-June 1 cut could account for an entire big-name splash in free agency, or multiple quality guys at places like offensive line depth.

Other ideas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFVq8_0kbEhxfW00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t totally count out the idea the Bengals get super aggressive and restructure a few different guys to position themselves as nicely as possible for future extensions.

Look at Tyler Boyd, whose $10 million cap charge next year is the seventh-highest on the team. He’s already the odd man out down the road if the Bengals pay up big to keep both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Both DJ Reader and Trey Hendrickson will account for roughly $15 million each next year. Other top-10 hits like La’el Collins could also be offered restructures instead, too.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement

Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Athlon Sports

Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job

Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions hire Scottie Montgomery as new RBs coach and assistant head coach

The Detroit Lions have hired Scottie Montgomery to be the team’s new assistant head coach and running backs coach. Montogmery comes to the Lions from the Indianapolis Colts, where he had been the RB coach for the last two seasons. Montgomery has a broader coaching history that includes a stint as the head coach at Duke University and with several teams as a wide receivers coach. He was a wide receiver for some NFL teams in the early 2000s.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Until the Browns come on the clock: A top-43 2023 NFL Mock Draft

After the blockbuster trade for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason, the Cleveland Browns will have to wait until the 2025 NFL Draft to see a first round pick next to their name. This makes mock drafts hard to follow as many do not go beyond the 32nd pick in the draft. However, not here as we do a 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the first 43 picks of the draft so that we can get an idea of what kind of talent may be on the board for the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage. The expectation is the Bears will look to trade out of the top spot, as they don’t need a quarterback with Justin Fields on the roster. And there should be no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, which would give them choice of draft pick. Or, most likely, quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy