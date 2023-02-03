ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.

