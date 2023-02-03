ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Matchup : Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7)

Location : Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Time : 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th.

Television : ACC Network

Radio : TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team : Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby

Odds : Syracuse -3.5/Over Under 138.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor : Syracuse has a 60.7% chance to win.

Series History : Syracuse holds a 56-26 series lead against Boston College. The Orange has largely dominated the series, though the Eagles did win the first three matchups and five of the first seven back in the 1960s. Syracuse is currently on an nine game winning streak against the Eagles and has won 11 of the last 12. The most recent meeting was a 79-65 win in the Dome earlier this season. Joe Girard had 24 points in the win.

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia before topping Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Orange lost a heartbreaker at Miami before blowing out Georgia Tech and losing another heartbreaker to North Carolina. Virginia Tech then dominated Syracuse before the Orange lost yet another heartbreaker to Virginia.

Boston College has struggled this season though it enters the game against Syracuse following its best win of the season after the Eagles upset Clemson. BC is led by its backcourt of Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery. In addition to those two, forward Quinten Post averages double figures in scoring. Post leads the team at 15.6 points and is the team's best outside shooter at 38.5%. As a team, the Eagles are shooting just 29.4% from beyond the arc.

