UC Daily Campus
Men’s Hockey: No. 14 UConn downs Northeastern in OT behind Hudson Schandor game winner
On Friday night, No. 14 UConn traveled to Northeastern for the last ‘Battle of the Huskies’ of the regular season. Prior to this match, UConn had struggled against Northeastern as it got beaten at the Frozen Fenway and at its first game played at the Toscano Family Ice Forum.
UC Daily Campus
Track and Field: Huskies produce brilliant performance in Boston double-header
The UConn Huskies Track and Field squad showed that one meet in a weekend is not enough for their talents, as they competed in the Crimson Elite and Scarlet and White meets over the past few days. The sensational performances across both days were a testament to the depth in the team.
UC Daily Campus
More details emerge regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations
More details have emerged regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations. The exercise took place on Jul. 7, 2022. Some of the departments involved in the training include University Safety, Facility Operations, University Communications, Student Affairs, the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Other representatives from other universities, health care systems, municipalities, federal agencies and a Tribal nation also took part in the training.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
UC Daily Campus
The Outing Club hosted a 300 person skiing event
On Jan. 27, the University of Connecticut’s student organization, UConn Outing Club (UCOC) hosted a weekend ski trip at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, inviting 305 students. This is the first time UCOC has hosted the ski trip since the spring of 2020. Last spring, the university made...
UC Daily Campus
Money Isn’t Everything
In today’s society, too often, money is seen as an indicator of success. People think that money is all someone needs to go far, but that’s not necessarily true. In this article, I’ll be using FIRST Robotics teams as an example of how there are a plethora of other factors that contribute to success beyond money. FIRST Robotics is an organization that runs PreK-12 robotics programs through mentor-based teams. Specifically, in this article, I’ll examine programs local to Connecticut and show how wealthier areas or areas with more money aren’t always the most successful.
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
WCVB
Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
GoLocalProv
Adrian Hall — The Man Who Made Trinity Rep a National Treasure — Dies at 95
Adrian Hall, the founding artistic director at Trinity Rep. and the person who was most responsible for launching the theatre to national fame, has died. Under Hall, Trinity Rep. won a Tony Award in 1981. He was born in Van, Texas. His death was announced on social media by his...
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
School buildings close due to weather-related damage
Several schools will be closed or switching to remote learning on Monday due to damage from this weekend's cold and windy weather.
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.
