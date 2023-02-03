ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

UC Daily Campus

More details emerge regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations

More details have emerged regarding UConn’s “FEMA Virtual Tabletop Exercise” preparing for “civil unrest” situations. The exercise took place on Jul. 7, 2022. Some of the departments involved in the training include University Safety, Facility Operations, University Communications, Student Affairs, the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Other representatives from other universities, health care systems, municipalities, federal agencies and a Tribal nation also took part in the training.
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
UC Daily Campus

The Outing Club hosted a 300 person skiing event

On Jan. 27, the University of Connecticut’s student organization, UConn Outing Club (UCOC) hosted a weekend ski trip at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, inviting 305 students. This is the first time UCOC has hosted the ski trip since the spring of 2020. Last spring, the university made...
STORRS, CT
UC Daily Campus

Money Isn’t Everything

In today’s society, too often, money is seen as an indicator of success. People think that money is all someone needs to go far, but that’s not necessarily true. In this article, I’ll be using FIRST Robotics teams as an example of how there are a plethora of other factors that contribute to success beyond money. FIRST Robotics is an organization that runs PreK-12 robotics programs through mentor-based teams. Specifically, in this article, I’ll examine programs local to Connecticut and show how wealthier areas or areas with more money aren’t always the most successful.
SHELTON, CT
FUN 107

Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day

You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WCVB

Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
FUN 107

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING

March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train

A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014. 
LEDYARD, CT

