The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the McCracken County Mustangs on the road in Owensboro at the SportsCenter. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Mustangs 12-11, as Colonels senior guard Gerard Thomas and sophomore guard Cooper Davenport combined for 8 points in the quarter. In the second period, the Mustangs outscored the Colonels 11-7, as the Mustangs held a 3 point lead over the Colonels at halftime with the score 22-19.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO