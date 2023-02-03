In annual State of the State address, Governor Mike DeWine proposes spending geared at helping Ohio's children

Abortion letter: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 19 other Republican attorneys general sent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning them that mailing abortion medication is a violation of federal law. The Biden administration is allowing retail pharmacies to use stores and the mail to dispense mifepristone, the first of a two-part drug regimen for medication abortions. Yost is arguing that federal law supersedes agency regulations. Over half of Ohio induced abortions are medication abortions. It’s unclear whether CVS and Walgreens are even going to dispense mifepristone in Ohio. Walgreens has said it isn’t dispensing in all locations, Laura Hancock reports.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO