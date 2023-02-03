Read full article on original website
Hypebae
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
Hypebae
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
hypebeast.com
A Kind of Guise SS23 Readies First Drop of Transitional Menswear
A Kind of Guise has dropped off the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled Wadi Rum. The range, which founders and lovers Yasar Ceviker and Susi Streich shot in the Middle East, offers a variety of pants and long-sleeve shirts constructed with the brand’s specialty fabrics, along with a selection of transitional jackets.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Genius Reveals Its Collaborative London Fashion Week Line-Up
Will be landing in the British capital for London Fashion Week this season, taking its collaborative Genius division to the runway to preview an array of partnerships with global brands and personalities. Taking place at London’s Olympia venue, the showcase will see Moncler Genius step into a new light by...
hypebeast.com
Wales Bonner Unites With adidas to Debut Vibrant Jamaican Football Kits
Has officially kicked off its partnership with the Jamaican Football Federation, with the Three Stripes calling on Wales Bonner to design JA’s brand-new collection. English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner turns anything she touches into gold; so can be said for her recognizable partnership with adidas. The CFDA and LVMH award winner is swiftly becoming a legend in the fashion space, now reuniting with the adidas to design Jamaica’s next team kit.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
hypebeast.com
Step into the World of Dora the Explorer With MSCHF's Big Red Boots
For MSCHF‘s latest drop, the unruly American art collective brings the cartoon world to life with a pair of Big Red Boots. Taking inspiration from the footwear of Dora the Explorer’s best friend Boots, the cartoonish footwear features a simple, purposefully detail-less design. The only branding details can be found on the grooved bottoms displaying subtle MSCHF text.
hypebeast.com
Nike to Debut Retro-Inspired Gamma Force in "Game Royal" Colorway
Has just unveiled an all-new silhouette to its footwear mainline: the Gamma Force. The style takes inspiration from the Swooshes’ 1980s basketball designs, and this new offering is complemented with a white, “Game Royal Blue,” “Summit White,” and “Sail” color scheme. Constructed with...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Pre-Fall 2023 Presents Ib Kamara's Penchant for Sleek Tailoring
Ib Kamara delivers his first Pre-Fall collection for the 2023 season for Off-White™. This time, there is an evident focus on meticulous details to inform the refined and sleek silhouettes for the pre-collection. WWD spoke with Kamara regarding his first pre-collection as the new art and image director of...
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls. The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers. To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted...
New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part One
The women’s ready-to-wear shows are about to get underway in New York, leaving barely any time to digest the men’s shows that just wrapped. But with more than a few dudes donning skirts and some even getting in on the couture game in Paris, the line between the two is perhaps more fluid than ever.More from WWDCandidly Yours: Inside the Parties of NYFWInterior RTW Spring 2023Staud RTW Spring 2023 As is customary, NYFW will kick off with New York Men’s Day on Feb 10. Among those participating are event sponsor Cross-Eyed Moose and Kent Anthony, a graphic artist whose collection will explore...
hypebeast.com
Gerrit Jacob's FW23 Collection "SCUM" Is Packed With Youthful Optimism
Emerging designer Gerrit Jacob has been everywhere as of late, establishing himself as one to watch due to his billowing graphic designs infused with futuristic identity. The German creative now gears up to present his all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “SCUM.”. Jacob’s eponymous label looks to start a conversation...
Vice
HUGO’s new faces and Loewe’s next Studio Ghibli collab: What’s in Fashion?
Happy Friday, our fashion-hungry friends! This is also a slight goodbye too, only temporarily whilst we jet off to New York to begin the first of the AW23 womenswear fashion weeks. We’ll be back before you know it! In the meantime, here is all the news in the sartorial world you may have missed this week – From an exciting new cast of faces over at HUGO and another wholesome Loewe Studio Ghibli collection that sends us all feral as we try to grab a piece, to Alexander McQueen’s slash-filled Men’s AW23 collection and the much-anticipated launch of Simone Rocha menswear at Dover Street Market. Here’s what’s in fashion.
fashionunited.com
Marni unveils a colour-popping wardrobe in Tokyo’s Olympic stadium
On Wednesday, the luxury brand Marni flew to Japan to unveil its autumn 2023 collection for men and women. A travelling show based on the Resort model, in which the brand's emblematic codes - polka dots, bright colours and geometric lines - were exhibited, accompanied by a string orchestra. Marni’s...
