Happy Friday, our fashion-hungry friends! This is also a slight goodbye too, only temporarily whilst we jet off to New York to begin the first of the AW23 womenswear fashion weeks. We’ll be back before you know it! In the meantime, here is all the news in the sartorial world you may have missed this week – From an exciting new cast of faces over at HUGO and another wholesome Loewe Studio Ghibli collection that sends us all feral as we try to grab a piece, to Alexander McQueen’s slash-filled Men’s AW23 collection and the much-anticipated launch of Simone Rocha menswear at Dover Street Market. Here’s what’s in fashion.

3 DAYS AGO