Authorities ID 2 of 3 Men in Bloomington Murder-Suicide
(Bloomington, MN) — Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called ‘Dale Dahmen and the Beats.’ Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
New Ulm Fire Department Responds to House Fire
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.
