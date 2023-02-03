Read full article on original website
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says, “We have not dealt with climate change effectively as a state and as a country and as a planet, frankly, and the things that they told us were gonna happen 30 years ago are happening right now.” Republicans warn of skyrocketing electricity prices and “rolling blackouts” if technology can’t deliver when needed — and they say additional nuclear must be in the mix. Democrats say there’s still no national storage site for spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste continues accumulating at Prairie Island and Monticello.
(St. Paul, MN) — Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill, saying it’ll be a day of “both celebration and understanding.” June 19th marks the end of slavery in the U.S. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley...
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
Minnesota DNR Providing Reimbursement Of Well Interference Costs From 2021 Drought
The drought of 2021 impacted a lot of Northland residents and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to reimburse people who paid for costs associated with restoring a water supply as a result of a well interference. The DNR is encouraging well owners, high-capacity water appropriators,...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
The Minnesota State Senate just passed a 100% clean energy bill on February 2, and it’s on its way to Governor Tim Walz’s (D-MN) desk for signing. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Minnesota bill would make state 'trans refuge' for kids seeking transgender medical treatment
Minnesota will consider a bill introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that seeks to transform the state into a "trans refuge."
Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
Should Minnesota adopt a new state flag? Some lawmakers think so
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For more than six decades, a royal blue flag with a gold fringe has represented Minnesota, but there are state lawmakers who feel it's time for a change. "The Minnesota message must be timeless, it must use traditional colors and symbols, and it must...
DNR opens application period for reimbursement of well interference costs resulting from the 2021 drought
DNR opens application period for reimbursement of well interference costs resulting from the 2021 drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As...
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Raises Concerns Over Gun Control Bills Passing Through Commitee
(KNSI) — A slew of gun control bills working their way through the Minnesota legislature has a 2nd Amendment watchdog group worried. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rob Doar tells KNSI he’s concerned about the so-called “red flag law.” He says the idea of getting guns out of the hands of people in crisis is a good one. So much so that it is already a policy in the state, but most people don’t realize it. Doar says a red flag system is less effective than remedies available currently.
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
‘It’s really saving folks’: Meet Minnesota’s first all-trans, nonbinary hockey team
It had been 20 years since Andrea Sand laced up her skates. She assumed skating would be like getting back on a bike – the instincts just kick in, right? – but that wasn’t the case. In the first 40 minutes she took some spills. She said...
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
