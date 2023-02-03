ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

hot967.fm

Walz Could Sign ‘100 Percent by 2040’ Energy Bill on Tuesday

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says, “We have not dealt with climate change effectively as a state and as a country and as a planet, frankly, and the things that they told us were gonna happen 30 years ago are happening right now.” Republicans warn of skyrocketing electricity prices and “rolling blackouts” if technology can’t deliver when needed — and they say additional nuclear must be in the mix. Democrats say there’s still no national storage site for spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste continues accumulating at Prairie Island and Monticello.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Gov. Walz Makes Juneteenth Official Holiday

(St. Paul, MN) — Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill, saying it’ll be a day of “both celebration and understanding.” June 19th marks the end of slavery in the U.S. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag

A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

MINNESOTA STATE
electrek.co

Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it

The Minnesota State Senate just passed a 100% clean energy bill on February 2, and it’s on its way to Governor Tim Walz’s (D-MN) desk for signing. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Gov. Walz Signs CROWN Act

(St. Paul, MN) — “Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination.” That’s what Governor Tim Walz said after signing the CROWN Act into law yesterday. The act makes it illegal to discriminate against natural hairstyles and textures, such as braids, locks, and twists.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MINNESOTA STATE
rjbroadcasting.com

DNR opens application period for reimbursement of well interference costs resulting from the 2021 drought

DNR opens application period for reimbursement of well interference costs resulting from the 2021 drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As...
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Raises Concerns Over Gun Control Bills Passing Through Commitee

(KNSI) — A slew of gun control bills working their way through the Minnesota legislature has a 2nd Amendment watchdog group worried. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rob Doar tells KNSI he’s concerned about the so-called “red flag law.” He says the idea of getting guns out of the hands of people in crisis is a good one. So much so that it is already a policy in the state, but most people don’t realize it. Doar says a red flag system is less effective than remedies available currently.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MINNESOTA STATE
wisfarmer.com

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
GRAND FORKS, ND
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE

