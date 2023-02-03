Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Walz Could Sign ‘100 Percent by 2040’ Energy Bill on Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says, “We have not dealt with climate change effectively as a state and as a country and as a planet, frankly, and the things that they told us were gonna happen 30 years ago are happening right now.” Republicans warn of skyrocketing electricity prices and “rolling blackouts” if technology can’t deliver when needed — and they say additional nuclear must be in the mix. Democrats say there’s still no national storage site for spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste continues accumulating at Prairie Island and Monticello.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bill requiring state electricity to be carbon free by 2040 heading to Gov. Walz
(St. Paul, MN)--A bill to require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon free by 2040 is heading to Governor Walz's desk. The measure was passed by the Minnesota Senate late Thursday night. This came after a 34 to 33 vote with all AFL members voting for the proposal. The bill pushes up the timeline set by two of the biggest energy generators in the state- Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power- who had both previously pledged to eliminate their use of coal, natural gas, and fossil fuels by 2050.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Raises Concerns Over Gun Control Bills Passing Through Commitee
(KNSI) — A slew of gun control bills working their way through the Minnesota legislature has a 2nd Amendment watchdog group worried. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rob Doar tells KNSI he’s concerned about the so-called “red flag law.” He says the idea of getting guns out of the hands of people in crisis is a good one. So much so that it is already a policy in the state, but most people don’t realize it. Doar says a red flag system is less effective than remedies available currently.
hot967.fm
Gov. Walz Makes Juneteenth Official Holiday
(St. Paul, MN) — Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill, saying it’ll be a day of “both celebration and understanding.” June 19th marks the end of slavery in the U.S. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley...
hot967.fm
Gov. Walz could sign 2040 carbon-free electric legislation tomorrow
Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tues) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040, (meaning Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power would have to drop coal and natural gas 10 years earlier than planned.) North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says:
hot967.fm
Today at the Minnesota Capitol
A quick look at what’s on the agenda today (Mon) at the Minnesota Capitol:. There’s likely the final hearing before a not-yet-scheduled vote in the full Minnesota House on a bill that would repeal a number of abortion restrictions that Minnesota courts have struck down but which are still on the books — including parental notification when a minor seeks an abortion, and requiring medical care be given to a fetus born alive due to an unsuccessful abortion. There are hearings in the Senate today (Mon)on paid family and medical leave and on legalizing recreational marijuana. And the House votes later today on a bill that would substantially increase funding for the Attorney General’s Office to hire more prosecutors to assist county attorneys — particularly in Greater Minnesota — with high-priority cases.
hot967.fm
House Panel Approves Bill Requiring 48-Hour Reporting of Stolen or Lost Guns
A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019:. “The owner of this gun has still not been held accountable. The gun...
Minnesota bill would make state 'trans refuge' for kids seeking transgender medical treatment
Minnesota will consider a bill introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that seeks to transform the state into a "trans refuge."
KIMT
Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills
Minnesota Medical Association President Dr. William Nicholson, right, testified in support a bill authored by Rep. Dave Pinto, left, at the Capitol on Friday, Feb. 3. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
hot967.fm
Gov. Walz Signs CROWN Act
(St. Paul, MN) — “Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination.” That’s what Governor Tim Walz said after signing the CROWN Act into law yesterday. The act makes it illegal to discriminate against natural hairstyles and textures, such as braids, locks, and twists.
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
Gun bills advance at State Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in four years the gun control issue has returned to the Minnesota State Capitol. The House Public Safety Committee Friday passed four measures intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.
ktvo.com
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
mprnews.org
Carbon-free energy plan bound for governor’s desk after Senate vote
A proposal to require the state’s electrical utilities to transition to 100 percent carbon-free energy sources by 2040 is on its way to the governor’s desk after the Minnesota Senate passed it late Thursday night. The DFL-led chamber approved the plan on a 34-33 vote, with all Democrats...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
visitwinona.com
MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
Comments / 0