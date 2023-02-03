A quick look at what’s on the agenda today (Mon) at the Minnesota Capitol:. There’s likely the final hearing before a not-yet-scheduled vote in the full Minnesota House on a bill that would repeal a number of abortion restrictions that Minnesota courts have struck down but which are still on the books — including parental notification when a minor seeks an abortion, and requiring medical care be given to a fetus born alive due to an unsuccessful abortion. There are hearings in the Senate today (Mon)on paid family and medical leave and on legalizing recreational marijuana. And the House votes later today on a bill that would substantially increase funding for the Attorney General’s Office to hire more prosecutors to assist county attorneys — particularly in Greater Minnesota — with high-priority cases.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO