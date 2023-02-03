Spend long enough hanging out with south Londoners and they'll inevitably start moaning about the tube, and its unforgivable bias towards all things north of the river. There are already plans underway to change that, with a proposed Bakerloo line extension that could give a delicious taste of tube-based commuting to people in Lewisham or even (gasp!) Kent. But now, there's talk of further beefing up the Northern Line, too.

10 HOURS AGO