Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
BBC
Cardiff: House of Fraser store to close after 150 years
A landmark Cardiff city centre department store is to close its doors after more than 150 years. House of Fraser, which opened on St Mary Street as Howells in 1867, will shut in March according to signs outside the building. It had been set to close in 2018, when House...
Time Out Global
The Northern line could be extended to Clapham Junction
Spend long enough hanging out with south Londoners and they'll inevitably start moaning about the tube, and its unforgivable bias towards all things north of the river. There are already plans underway to change that, with a proposed Bakerloo line extension that could give a delicious taste of tube-based commuting to people in Lewisham or even (gasp!) Kent. But now, there's talk of further beefing up the Northern Line, too.
BBC
Great Dalby: Man fined after trees felled outside former chapel
The owner of a former village chapel has been fined after removing historic yew trees without permission. Two trees were removed outside the front of the old chapel in Main Street, Great Dalby, Leicestershire. Benjamin Paget, who owns the property, pleaded guilty to cutting down both trees, without getting prior...
Disabled rail passengers face restrictions at one in 10 stations
More than one in 10 railways stations in Britain do not allow disabled passengers to “turn up and go” on some or all train services, according to research by campaigners. The accessibility problems are caused by a combination of “driver-only operation” (DOO) trains and unstaffed stations, which result in a lack of staff to help disabled passengers board their train. Some stations have no step-free access.
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
BBC
A12 roadworks between Colchester and Ipswich will cost haulier £1k a week
A freight manager said upcoming roadworks on a major road, causing overnight diversions, would cost the company an extra £1,000 per week. Parts of the A12 will be closed overnight in Essex and Suffolk from 6 February until 17 April. Andrew Triolo, based at Pallet Plus near Colchester, said...
BBC
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
Reading Station: Views sought on lifting subway cycling ban
Views are being sought on plans to lift a cycling ban through a subway under a railway station. Reading Borough Council is looking to revamp the underpass under Reading Station, including taking down low-hanging ceiling tiles to add headroom. Since the station's revamp 10 years ago, due to its low...
BBC
Eve & Ranshaw's Louth closure after 242 years 'a very sad day', say staff
Staff at one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores have spoken of their sadness at its closure on Saturday after over 240 years trading. Eve & Ranshaw has been in business in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth since 1781, but in January its owner said it was "no longer viable".
marinelink.com
Fire on World's First Hydrogen Carrier Sparked by Electrical Issue
A fire that broke out during the maiden voyage of the world's first liquified hydrogen (LH2) carrier gas carrier Suiso Frontier was caused by an onboard electrical issue, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The 116-meter vessel, built as a prototype ship to assess the technical aspects of...
