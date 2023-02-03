(Walker, MN) — One person is dead and two riders are hospitalized after a pair of weekend snowmobile crashes in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old Staples man was riding late Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile track became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Family and paramedics gave him C-P-R but the victim died at the scene. A snowmobile operated by a 49-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy from Coon Rapids crashed Saturday on the Snoflea trail near Nisswa. Deputies say their sled left the trail on a curve and struck a tree, ejecting both of them. The teen was taken to St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries and the woman is being treated in Brainerd.

