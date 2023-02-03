Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hot967.fm
Authorities ID 2 of 3 Men in Bloomington Murder-Suicide
(Bloomington, MN) — Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called ‘Dale Dahmen and the Beats.’ Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.
hot967.fm
Cass County Authorities Investigate 2 Snowmobile Crashes – 1 Fatality
(Walker, MN) — One person is dead and two riders are hospitalized after a pair of weekend snowmobile crashes in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old Staples man was riding late Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile track became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Family and paramedics gave him C-P-R but the victim died at the scene. A snowmobile operated by a 49-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy from Coon Rapids crashed Saturday on the Snoflea trail near Nisswa. Deputies say their sled left the trail on a curve and struck a tree, ejecting both of them. The teen was taken to St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries and the woman is being treated in Brainerd.
redlakenationnews.com
Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges
A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
fox9.com
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
hot967.fm
Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries in Washington County Plane Crash
(Baytown Township, MN) — Authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed late Saturday afternoon along the St. Croix River south of Stillwater. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the single passenger aircraft crashed in a field in Baytown Township. The pilot was able to walk to a nearby road to meet responding deputies and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is leading the investigation.
swnewsmedia.com
Sheriff: Twin Cities teen dies after apparently being shot in Chanhassen; 18-year-old in custody
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
hot967.fm
Ramsey County Jail Ordered to Reduce Inmate Capacity
(St. Paul, MN) — The Ramsey County Adult Detention Center is the latest Minnesota jail being ordered to reduce its inmate capacity. The Department of Corrections says Ramsey County’s failure to meet minimum staffing levels poses an imminent risk of life-threatening harm or serious injury. Officials say they investigated a complaint that the staff refused to transport those in custody to offsite emergency medical care and one inmate suffered a stroke. The Beltrami County Jail was also ordered to reduce its capacity last week.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 28, 2022. Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer...
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Names revealed for two of three killed in reported murder-suicide in Bloomington
The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified two of the three men found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Bloomington, with the name of the third man not revealed
Police chase ends at hospital as officers find a 17-year-old fatally shot in the car
A police vehicle pursuit in the earlier hours of Thursday morning ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina when police found a passenger in the vehicle was seeking medical attention after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.
Maple Grove police officer helps couple when they needed it most: "Thank you wasn't even enough"
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed."I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection...
