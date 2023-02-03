ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Tracking strong winds and mild temperatures Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower 30s. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and windy with gusts between 35-40 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: A warm front lifts through the area on Monday, and coupled with strong low...
abc17news.com

Tracking a mild, warmer week with chances for light rain

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies for Mid-Missouri, with winds still going strong from the south west. If you're going out, make sure to secure any loose belongings, as we could see gusts up to 25 mph. TOMORROW: Winds are calming down for our area and shifting west at about 8-12 mph,...
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kshb.com

Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow

It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
stlpublicradio.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
