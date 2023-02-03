Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking strong winds and mild temperatures Monday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower 30s. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and windy with gusts between 35-40 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: A warm front lifts through the area on Monday, and coupled with strong low...
abc17news.com
Tracking a mild, warmer week with chances for light rain
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies for Mid-Missouri, with winds still going strong from the south west. If you're going out, make sure to secure any loose belongings, as we could see gusts up to 25 mph. TOMORROW: Winds are calming down for our area and shifting west at about 8-12 mph,...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow
It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.
KCTV 5
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
