ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

How 2024’s presidential election timeline compares to 2020 and 2016

By Douglas Kronaizl
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. How 2024’s presidential election timeline compares to 2020 and 2016
  2. President Joe Biden ends January with a 43% approval rating, unchanged from last month
  3. #FridayTrivia: How many governors have delivered State of the State addresses so far?

Have a minute and an opinion? Take our 2023 reader survey!

How 2024’s presidential election timeline compares to 2020 and 2016

On Jan. 31, The Post and Courier’s Schuyler Kopf reported that former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) is expected to announce her presidential campaign on Feb. 15. If Haley does, she’d join former President Donald Trump (R)—who announced his candidacy last November—as the second noteworthy candidate in the Republican primary field.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden (D) has not yet announced whether he intends to run for a second term.

If history is any indication, the bulk of 2024 announcements will likely occur in the next few months. In the 2020 cycle, 87% (27) of the noteworthy candidates announced their campaigns by June 2019. And in the 2016 cycle, 77% (17) had by that time in 2015.

We define noteworthy candidates as:

  • Current or former elected officials at the federal or state level or mayor of a city with a population of 100,000 or more;
  • Those who meet either the fundraising or polling thresholds used to determine debate participation; or,
  • Those who have qualified for the ballot in at least 15 states.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2ELG_0kbEckcM00

Looking back at the 2020 election cycle, by Feb. 3, 2019, ten noteworthy candidates had announced their campaigns. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D) and Bernie Sanders (I) would join the field in the following weeks. Joe Biden (D) didn’t announce his candidacy until April 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC7Af_0kbEckcM00

In the 2016 election cycle, no noteworthy candidates had announced their campaigns by Feb. 3, 2015. Unlike the 2020 cycle, then-incumbent President Barack Obama (D) was term-limited and could not run for re-election.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) was the first noteworthy candidate to announce his campaign in the 2016 cycle, doing so on March 23, 2015. The eventual Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton (D), announced her campaign on April 12, 2015. Trump, the eventual Republican nominee, announced his on June 16, 2015.

President Joe Biden ends January with a 43% approval rating, unchanged from last month

At the end of January, approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) with a 43% approval rating. Fifty-two percent of voters disapproved of his performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pentg_0kbEckcM00

Biden’s approval rating at the end of January remains unchanged from December. Throughout January, Biden’s rating fluctuated between 43 and 44%.

Biden’s lowest approval rating was 38% on July 27, 2022. His highest was 55% on May 26, 2021.

January also marks the end of the new 118th Congress’ first month. As of Jan. 31, Congressional approval was at 27%, with 58% disapproving. The highest approval rating for the 117th Congress was 36% on July 16, 2021, and the lowest was 14% on Jan. 26, 2022.

Compared to this point in former President Donald Trump’s (R) term in office (Jan. 31, 2019), presidential approval was two points lower at 41%, and congressional approval was nine points lower at 18%.

We calculate these approval figures every weekday by taking an average of polls conducted over the preceding 30 days. In addition to the average, we show every poll included in our calculations side-by-side to paint a clearer picture of public opinion than one individual poll can provide.

#FridayTrivia: How many governors have delivered State of the State addresses so far?

In Wednesday’s Brew, we brought you an update on this year’s round of State of the State addresses. Every state constitution requires that the governor give an annual (or regular) report to the legislature on the state’s condition. This is typically in the form of a State of the State address, where the governor delivers the update to all legislators at the state capitol.

As of Jan. 29, how many governors have delivered State of the State addresses?

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

President Joe Biden ends January with a 43% approval rating, same as last month

At the end of January, approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) at 43% approval. Fifty-two percent of voters disapproved of his performance. He held a 44% approval rating at the start of 2022. Throughout January, Biden’s approval rating has remained at either 43% or 44%. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Madison, Wisconsin

The primary for Madison, Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for April 4. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates filed for Madison Common Council Districts 1-20. The primaries for districts 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11,...
MADISON, WI
Ballotpedia News

Final party committee campaign finance reports show Democratic committees outraised Republican committees in the 2022 election cycle

Six party committees raised a combined $1.8 billion during the 2022 election cycle according to final Federal Election Commission reports for the cycle. The Democratic committees raised a cumulative $966 million and spent $980 million, while the Republican committees raised a cumulative $875 million and spent $943 million. The DSCC...
Ballotpedia News

Weekly Brew: February 3, 2023

Each week, we bring you a collection of the most viewed stories from The Daily Brew, condensed. Here are the top stories from the week of January 30- February 3. How 2024’s presidential election timeline compares to 2020 and 2016. If history is any indication, the bulk of 2024...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy