NBA Top Five Performances Of The Day, Feb. 2: Giannis In Company With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Leading Comeback Against Clippers

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 54 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Milwaukee Bucks’ comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo accounted for 51 percent of the Bucks’ total points.

“Tomorrow I think I'm going to go to Culver's,” Antetokounmpo said. “I'll go get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can. The rest, I'll have my son eat them or I give them to my dog."

Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in Bucks history with at least three 50-point games in one season.

“It's a great compliment to be up there with Kareem,” Antetokounmpo said. “Man, I never thought I was going to score 50 in the NBA when I got drafted. It's an insane, crazy journey.”

OTHERS:

-With Donovan Mitchell ejected, Darius Garland picked up the slack for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 32 points and 11 assists in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

- Anthony Davis’ double-double led the Lakers to victory against the Indiana Pacers. Davis finished the night with 31 points and 14 rebounds, including the winning shot and clutch block against Tyrese Haliburton.

- The Nuggets crushed the Golden State Warriors behind a 33-point performance by Jamal Murray.

- Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu tied his season-high in scoring with a 22-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Dosunmu stepped up in the wake of subpar performances from the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

