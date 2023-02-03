ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
game-news24.com

The EU is considering a proposal that allows big tech companies to contribute to the Internet infrastructure

A proposal would allow large tech companies to help improve the internet infrastructure in Europe. Large companies like Netflix, Alphabet and Amazon should contribute to the costs of large telecom companies such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Spanish Telephone. It concerns mainly the cost of the expansion of 5G and fiber optic networks, which are increasingly essential with the continuing popularity of streaming and cloud storage services.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Musk's Starlink Internet Service to Be Offered in the Philippines in Q1

MANILA (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is on track to enter the Philippine market this year, with its broadband service to be introduced within the first quarter, its local partner said in a statement on Friday. "We are excited to finally introduce Starlink to...
BBC

Water bills to increase by most in almost 20 years from April

Water bills are set to get the biggest increase in almost 20 years from April. The annual bill for an average household in England and Wales will hit £448, industry body Water UK has said. The 7.5% increase means customers will pay on average £31 more than last year....
NME

Netflix says says new password sharing rules were posted by accident

Netflix has said that updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by the company by mistake earlier this week. On February 2, Netflix announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users...
forkast.news

Meta’s metaverse division Reality Labs posts wider loss of $13.7 billion in 2022

Meta Platforms Inc., the former Facebook, said losses at its Reality Labs division developing virtual reality technologies widened last year, but it will continue to invest in the sector. The company’s total Q4 earnings beat expectations and it projected overall stronger growth into 2023, according to its earnings report released Wednesday.
Oscar

the story of The internet

The internet, also known as the World Wide Web, has become an integral part of modern society. It has changed the way we communicate, access information, and conduct business. But how did it all begin?
BBC

'Google killer' ChatGPT sparks AI chatbot race

It has been two months since the public launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT by the firm OpenAI - and it did not take long for people to start noticing what a game-changer this really is. Whether you have asked it to write you a song in the style of your...
Tech Times

"I Understood That the Internet Would Change the World": Innovator Discusses How Fiber-Optic Equipment Became the Most in-Demand in CIS

Nikolay Khorkov, a technological entrepreneur, played a crucial role in the explosive growth of telecommunications networks in the CIS. In the early 2000s, his technology made it possible to provide high-speed Internet to a significant number of Moscow residents. Today, his company Fibertool is the largest supplier of fiber-optic equipment in the CIS, with clients such as Rostelecom, Tele2, MTS, Megafon, and Beeline. In this article, Nikolay shares his insights on how he created a mass production of fiber-optic equipment and the future problems his developments will solve.
TEXAS STATE
cxmtoday.com

Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI

By uniquely leveraging post-interaction insights and historical data, Observe.AI introduces highly contextualised real-time agent guidance, live supervisor coaching, and automated actions. Observe.AI, the live conversation intelligence platform for contact centres, announced the launch of its new Real-Time AI product suite – designed to help agents succeed at every customer interaction...
Android Headlines

ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.
knowtechie.com

What is the best streaming service?

Quick Answer: There is no “best” streaming service, but you might find that certain content offerings or pricing makes one the best for you. There are seemingly countless streaming services to choose from, but is one better than the rest?. When it comes to streaming, you have your...

