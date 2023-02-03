Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Prepare to Be Tracked: Face Pay May Block People from Using Public Necessities Without Providing Facial Recognition
Imagine a future where you have to pay for everything with your face. If you're unable to provide facial recognition to authorities, you'll be restricted from accessing basic necessities like transportation, banks, and stores, effectively isolating you from society.
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
game-news24.com
The EU is considering a proposal that allows big tech companies to contribute to the Internet infrastructure
A proposal would allow large tech companies to help improve the internet infrastructure in Europe. Large companies like Netflix, Alphabet and Amazon should contribute to the costs of large telecom companies such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Spanish Telephone. It concerns mainly the cost of the expansion of 5G and fiber optic networks, which are increasingly essential with the continuing popularity of streaming and cloud storage services.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Streamers were furious over the guidelines that went live earlier this week.
US News and World Report
Musk's Starlink Internet Service to Be Offered in the Philippines in Q1
MANILA (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is on track to enter the Philippine market this year, with its broadband service to be introduced within the first quarter, its local partner said in a statement on Friday. "We are excited to finally introduce Starlink to...
Twitter to allow some 'good-content' bots free access to its API
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that the company will allow free API access to bots that provide 'good content' on the platform even as others pay a monthly fee to access it, after a change in policy at the social media company, Business Insider reported. It remains unclear how the selection of these bots will be made.
BBC
Water bills to increase by most in almost 20 years from April
Water bills are set to get the biggest increase in almost 20 years from April. The annual bill for an average household in England and Wales will hit £448, industry body Water UK has said. The 7.5% increase means customers will pay on average £31 more than last year....
NME
Netflix says says new password sharing rules were posted by accident
Netflix has said that updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by the company by mistake earlier this week. On February 2, Netflix announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users...
forkast.news
Meta’s metaverse division Reality Labs posts wider loss of $13.7 billion in 2022
Meta Platforms Inc., the former Facebook, said losses at its Reality Labs division developing virtual reality technologies widened last year, but it will continue to invest in the sector. The company’s total Q4 earnings beat expectations and it projected overall stronger growth into 2023, according to its earnings report released Wednesday.
the story of The internet
The internet, also known as the World Wide Web, has become an integral part of modern society. It has changed the way we communicate, access information, and conduct business. But how did it all begin?
BBC
'Google killer' ChatGPT sparks AI chatbot race
It has been two months since the public launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT by the firm OpenAI - and it did not take long for people to start noticing what a game-changer this really is. Whether you have asked it to write you a song in the style of your...
Tech Times
"I Understood That the Internet Would Change the World": Innovator Discusses How Fiber-Optic Equipment Became the Most in-Demand in CIS
Nikolay Khorkov, a technological entrepreneur, played a crucial role in the explosive growth of telecommunications networks in the CIS. In the early 2000s, his technology made it possible to provide high-speed Internet to a significant number of Moscow residents. Today, his company Fibertool is the largest supplier of fiber-optic equipment in the CIS, with clients such as Rostelecom, Tele2, MTS, Megafon, and Beeline. In this article, Nikolay shares his insights on how he created a mass production of fiber-optic equipment and the future problems his developments will solve.
cxmtoday.com
Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI
By uniquely leveraging post-interaction insights and historical data, Observe.AI introduces highly contextualised real-time agent guidance, live supervisor coaching, and automated actions. Observe.AI, the live conversation intelligence platform for contact centres, announced the launch of its new Real-Time AI product suite – designed to help agents succeed at every customer interaction...
Italy bans U.S.-based AI chatbot Replika from using personal data
MILAN/LONDON Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Data Protection Agency said on Friday it was prohibiting artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot company Replika from using the personal data of Italian users, citing risks to minors and emotionally fragile people.
game-news24.com
The iPad 10-2022: Apples new commutable tablet finally drops in price during sales
The tenth generation of the iPad has appeared at Apple in recent months. This tablet looks better and brings some new additions. Its price is a lot high, but if the model doesn’t look good, you can save money by just a few hundred euros. Like many iPhones, the...
Android Headlines
ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.
knowtechie.com
What is the best streaming service?
Quick Answer: There is no “best” streaming service, but you might find that certain content offerings or pricing makes one the best for you. There are seemingly countless streaming services to choose from, but is one better than the rest?. When it comes to streaming, you have your...
Comments / 1