Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”
NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bubba Wallace Comments on His Injuries After Wrecking During Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Last night didn’t end how Bubba Wallace expected. He got turned by Austin Dillon with 8 laps to go and fell from P2 to P22 to finish the Clash. When it comes to a quarter-mile track, there are going to be lots of bumps. But Wallace had an interesting comment after the race that should worry NASCAR.
Chase Elliott Directly Addresses Fans Who Give Him Hell for Being a Boring Driver
Chase Elliott is his father’s son. Like his dad, Bill, he’s achieved the highest level of success in NASCAR, winning the Cup Series title in 2020 (Bill won in 1988). The 27-year-old, also like his dad, has had a stranglehold on the sport’s most popular driver award, taking home the trophy five years in a row.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
Insider
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
FOX Sports
Kevin Harvick joining FOX Sports broadcast booth for Cup Series in 2024
Kevin Harvick doesn't just have his retirement announcement out of the way, he also has his post-retirement plan out there for everyone to see. Harvick will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports broadcast booth for NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. The 47-year-old Harvick, winner of...
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
Governor Cooper Unveils New Moonshine and Motorsports Trail at Rockingham Speedway Event
Governor Roy Cooper joined N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson at the Rockingham Speedway Thursday to unveil North Carolina’s newest cultural trail that will link locations significant to North Carolina’s history of moonshine and motorsports. Highlighting the state’s unique, intertwined history of distilling and...
Sportscasting
AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News
AJ Allmendinger showed a bit of temper but revealed something about Stewart-Haas Racing through his run-in with Chase Briscoe. The post AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Sportsnaut
NASCAR: Predicting if Martin Truex Jr. retires after the 2023 season
Will Martin Truex Jr. retire after the 2023 NASCAR season? A final prediction has been made with potential replacements if he does hang it up.
NBC Sports
Road to the 2023 Daytona 500 is unpaved for Travis Pastrana, who’ll try DIRTcar Nationals
Travis Pastrana will attempt to make his first NASCAR Cup series race on February 19 with the grandaddy of them all, the Daytona 500, but his road to get there will not be paved and his car will have only two fenders as he tackles Florida Speedweeks and the DIRTcar Nationals.
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Sportscasting
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR Runs the Risk of an Old Problem With the Expanded Field
The inaugural Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race a year ago was special in several ways. But some of that uniqueness will fade in the second running Sunday simply because of a decision that might help sponsors but hurts the overall product. In addition to the novelty of the idea...
Sportsnaut
Christopher Bell addresses his recent comments about Joe Gibbs and dirt track racing
Christopher Bell clarifies his recent comments about Joe Gibbs and dirt track racing in a media availability after they went viral on social media.
