NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the '90s era rock […] Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: "First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED"

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO