Sonos Super Bowl sale saves up to $100 on One, Beam, Arc, & Sub

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers you can buy, and it has been a market leader for years. Compared to rivals, however, Sonos speakers are a bit pricey. Thankfully, Sonos tends to run at least a few big sales each year on a wide range of popular Sonos speakers. And with Super Bowl LVII right around the corner, one such sale just kicked off today.

Prices start at $179 for the Sonos One, $399 for the Sonos Beam, and two other Sonos smart speakers each have a $100 discount. The deals start right now, and they’re available until the end of the day on February 12.

Starting with the Sonos One, it’s one of the most popular speakers in the company’s lineup right now. That makes sense, of course, since it’s also one of Sonos’ most affordable smart speakers ever.

I have several Sonos One speakers in my home and after all this time, I still marvel at how impressive the sound quality is. A speaker as small as the Sonos One simply shouldn’t be able to produce rich, full, room-filling sound. Plus, you get Alexa and Google Assistant in addition to all the great Sonos features you’d expect.

Normally priced at $219, the Sonos One is down to $179 right now in both black and white.

Next up, we have the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar.

Again, physics should prevent a soundbar so compact from pumping out theater-quality sound that projects to every nook and cranny of a room. And yet Sonos has managed to create a wonderfully compact soundbar that can go toe to toe with models that are two or even three times the size.

The Sonos Beam turns any room into a home theater, and it retails for $449. During the Sonos Super Bowl LVII sale, you’ll save $50 so your final price is $399.

Sonos Beam review for more info.

There’s no question that the Sonos Beam can deliver amazing sound in just about any room. But if you have a huge home theater, or if you just really want the best of the best, the Sonos Arc is the soundbar for you.

Inside this sleek and slender soundbar, Sonos managed to include eight elliptical woofers and three strategically placed silk-dome tweeters. Two of the eight woofers are up-firing drivers, and another two are on the sides of the Arc.

The result is an incredible surround sound experience. It truly seems like the sound is coming from all around you.

Priced at $899, the Sonos Arc is Sonos’ best and most expensive soundbar. Until the end of this sale, however, you’ll save $100 on either the black or the white model.

Don’t miss our Sonos Arc review if you want to learn more.

Last but certainly not least, we have the Sonos Sub. This is the third-generation model of the Sub, and it has indeed gotten better with each iteration.

The Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc soundbars mentioned above do a terrific job across the entire spectrum of sound. That includes bass, of course. But if you really want to feel the movies, TV shows, and music you listen to, you definitely need to add a Sonos Sub to your setup.

Priced at $749, the Sub is definitely worth every penny. It’s $100 off during the Super Bowl sale though, so you’ll only pay $649.

BGR.com

BGR.com

