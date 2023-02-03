Global Smart Gas Metre Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Microtome Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.7% by 2027
Microtome is a device used for sample preparation in laboratories. The devices are used to slice biological specimens into evenly thin sections for a detailed microscopic examination. The microtome market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of digital pathology. Moreover, growing focus on personalized medicine is further expected to foster the market growth in the coming years. However, the lack of adoption of microtome in low-income countries limits the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Specialty Hospitals Market Value Worth US$ 509.10 Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled ‘Specialty Hospitals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, the global specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 509.10 Bn in 2027 from US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global specialty hospitals market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Medagadget.com
Liposome Drug Delivery Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 8.8% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Liposome Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Others); Technology ( Stealth Liposome Technology, Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology, DepoFoam Liposome Technology, Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL)); Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy)
thebiochronicle.com
Global Kidney Stone Management Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.
The ‘Global Kidney Stone Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global market size for kidney stone management, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, end use, and major regions.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
CNBC
BP says demand for oil and gas will drop dramatically by 2050 in 'decisive shift'
The share of fossil fuels as a primary energy source will fall from 80 percent in 2019 to between 55 and 20 percent by 2050, according to BP's annual energy outlook report. Renewables' share will grow from 10 percent to between 35 percent and 65 percent over the same time period.
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
accesslifthandlers.com
Yanmar CE, ASV officially Yanmar Compact Equipment North America
Three years after acquiring ASV Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based manufacturer of compact tracked equipment and skid-steer loaders, the Yanmar Compact Equipment Division has established Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) as a single legal entity encompassing both brands. “This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,”...
packworld.com
Automation Lets Loud Labs’ Cannabis Oil Go National
In 2015, Jake Berry and Coley Walsh founded Pyramid Pens, which now operates under the Loud Labs umbrella, a brand selling various formulations of cannabis oil packaged in cartridges that could be used in a host of vaping devices. Using the well-regarded CO2 extraction process, the partners began formulating unique strains and flavors of THC and CBD oils for vaping. In fact, the brand’s innovative attitude toward packaging caught our eye back in 2019, read about what they were doing then, and see how far they’ve come in what follows.
aircargonews.net
Air cargo outlook: challenging market ahead
It’s been an interesting period for the air cargo industry as volumes have been trending downwards since the first half of last year, while the capacity situation continues to change and rates remain above pre-Covid levels despite recent declines. The fall in volumes reflects high inflation that is affecting...
coinchapter.com
Skills-profit – trade your format with premium and advanced tools on the market.
Skills-Profit.com, a leading trading platform created to support every trader, announces the launch of its automated brokerage services for traders in the stocks and crypto markets. The company is dedicated to providing traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed and achieve their financial goals. The new brokerage...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Manifest 2023: Supply Chains are Hot, Thanks to Automation, Technology, Industry Leaders
It’s getting hot in herre…. in the supply chain space. And, no, it’s not because Nelly performed the ultimate in wrap-party performances known to mankind. (I mean, he did, but that’s besides the point). It’s because the supply chain space really is getting hot. And...
PV Tech
‘N-type will be the main theme of 2023’: JinkoSolar talks tech trends and component pricing
Having shipped more than 44GW of PV modules last year, Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar is expecting that figure to increase by 50% in 2023. PV Tech spoke to JinkoSolar vice president Dany Qian about module pricing, the prospects for TOPCon and the company’s key objectives for this year. Did the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the all-virtual Emerging Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005397/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Emerging Growth Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
Advanced Air Mobility Presents Opportunity to Bring Economic, Social, and Environmental Benefits to South East Queensland
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and the South East Queensland Council of Mayors (COMSEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government organization, have published a paper outlining the benefits Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will bring South East Queensland (SEQ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005240/en/ Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and the South East Queensland Council of Mayors (COMSEQ), Australia’s largest regional local government organization, have published a Paper outlining the benefits Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will bring South East Queensland (SEQ). (Graphic: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Hydrogen Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
Procurement Resource Assessment of Hydrogen Production Process:. Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Production Cost Report:. The latest report titled “Hydrogen Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Hydrogen. Report Features...
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
traveltomorrow.com
Green hydrogen market is poised to grow 47% by 2033
The global green hydrogen market was valued at US$2,018 million in 2022 and is projected to grow 47% by 2033. The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources, along with government incentives and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are driving the growth of the green hydrogen market. Market research Visiongain published a new report assessing the development of green hydrogen over the coming decade. Green hydrogen, also known as renewable hydrogen, is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This process results in zero emissions, making it a clean and sustainable energy source.
