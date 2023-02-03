Global Smart Gas Metre Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

In 2015, Jake Berry and Coley Walsh founded Pyramid Pens, which now operates under the Loud Labs umbrella, a brand selling various formulations of cannabis oil packaged in cartridges that could be used in a host of vaping devices. Using the well-regarded CO2 extraction process, the partners began formulating unique strains and flavors of THC and CBD oils for vaping. In fact, the brand’s innovative attitude toward packaging caught our eye back in 2019, read about what they were doing then, and see how far they’ve come in what follows.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO