Global Payment Processing Solutions Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The study of the human gut microbiota and its function in health and disorders has been expanded by the recent advancement in metaomics applications. As a unique method of improving health, this raises interest in the use of commensal bacteria as next-generation probiotics (NGP) for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. The efficacy, safety, technical robustness, and regulatory framework of next-generation probiotics can provide dietary supplements or novel drugs that must contend with new challenges. Preclinical, toxicological, and pharmacodynamic clinical trials are the first three stages of the process for next-generation probiotics used as biotherapeutics.

5 DAYS AGO