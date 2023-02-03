Global Payment Processing Solutions Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Microtome Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.7% by 2027
Microtome is a device used for sample preparation in laboratories. The devices are used to slice biological specimens into evenly thin sections for a detailed microscopic examination. The microtome market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of digital pathology. Moreover, growing focus on personalized medicine is further expected to foster the market growth in the coming years. However, the lack of adoption of microtome in low-income countries limits the growth of the market.
hospimedica.com
Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
Image: The global point-of-care glucose testing market is expected to reach close to USD 6 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032, driven by a rise in the geriatric population, speed & precision of POC screening, increased adoption of electronic medical information, and the higher risk of COVID-19-related mortality associated with diabetes. These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research, (Wilmington, DE, USA), a global market research company.
thebiochronicle.com
Global Kidney Stone Management Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.
The ‘Global Kidney Stone Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global market size for kidney stone management, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, end use, and major regions.
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
Medagadget.com
Next Generation Probiotics Market to Surpass US$ 393.9 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 11.2% | Pendulum, Amsterdam Winclove Probiotics, Metabogen AB.
The study of the human gut microbiota and its function in health and disorders has been expanded by the recent advancement in metaomics applications. As a unique method of improving health, this raises interest in the use of commensal bacteria as next-generation probiotics (NGP) for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. The efficacy, safety, technical robustness, and regulatory framework of next-generation probiotics can provide dietary supplements or novel drugs that must contend with new challenges. Preclinical, toxicological, and pharmacodynamic clinical trials are the first three stages of the process for next-generation probiotics used as biotherapeutics.
accesslifthandlers.com
Yanmar CE, ASV officially Yanmar Compact Equipment North America
Three years after acquiring ASV Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based manufacturer of compact tracked equipment and skid-steer loaders, the Yanmar Compact Equipment Division has established Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) as a single legal entity encompassing both brands. “This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,”...
Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005056/en/ Michael Burgess, Dani Mariano, and Scott Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)
financefeeds.com
CMC Markets Connect relocates APAC team led by Peter Foster to Singapore
“Singapore is a vibrant city and is now undoubtedly seen as Asia’s leading financial hub. The decision to bolster the CMC Markets Connect team here will help us cement the company’s position as a leading provider of multi asset liquidity and comprehensive trading solutions across the region.”. CMC...
How SAP, Mention Me Enable Puma to Market Through Customer Data
During last month’s NRF Big Show, executives from Puma and Mention Me took to the SAP Theatre stage to discuss marketing strategies in this post-pandemic period. The session, titled, “How Smart Brands Future-Proof Growth through Customer Advocacy,” featured David Witts, senior manager, CRM, Puma, and Darren Loveday, vice president, business development and solutions consulting, Mention Me. Here, Witts, Loveday, and Robin Barrett Wilson, industry executive adviser, fashion, SAP, discuss the evolving role of data and segmentation in marketing as well as customer acquisition, retention, and the growing importance of advocacy.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsFront Row at Puma...
Medagadget.com
An Exclusive Sneak Peek at What’s Next for Proton Therapy Market? | Updated and Region Wise Analysis
Proton therapy is a type of radiation therapy used to treat cancer. It is a non-invasive treatment that uses beams of protons, which are charged particles, to deliver high doses of radiation directly to the site of the tumor. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in that it uses...
salestechstar.com
Itential Debuts ServiceNow Application to Enable Cloud-Like Service Delivery for Infrastructure Changes
Application provides ServiceNow users with turnkey infrastructure automations published in the Itential Automation Platform. Itential, the leader in hybrid cloud network infrastructure automation and orchestration, today announced at Cisco Live EMEA 2023 the release of its new certified ServiceNow application, available today in the ServiceNow store. The application simplifies the consumption of network infrastructure automations by providing ServiceNow users with a turnkey method to run automations that enables cloud-like service delivery for infrastructure changes.
takeitcool.com
Hydrogen Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
Procurement Resource Assessment of Hydrogen Production Process:. Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Production Cost Report:. The latest report titled “Hydrogen Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Hydrogen. Report Features...
financefeeds.com
ATFX uses blockchain to help clients verify IBs and vice versa
ATFX said it has been working on the IB verification project for a few months. ATFX has introduced a new blockchain-powered ID verification process that aims to facilitate trust between clients and introducing brokers (IBs). Based on a proprietary blockchain network built by the company’s IT team, ATFX’s blockchain verification...
fintechmagazine.com
Could in-vehicle payments be the next payments frontier?
As automotive technology advances, could the future of digital payments involve us paying for groceries and settling parking fines from our vehicle?. The average American spends over 61 minutes a day in their car, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) – that’s equivalent to more than three years of their life! What’s more, that number is growing, up nearly 6 minutes from 2020 to 2021.
mpo-mag.com
CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $25M in Debt Financing to Podimetrics
Podimetrics Inc. is in a better financial position to expand its commercial operations, having received $25 million in debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. “CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to support Podimetrics as it continues to grow and help diabetic patients,” said Jeff Chapman, Head of North American Life Science and Healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We are excited to work with a company dedicated to providing preventative care and helping reduce amputations in diabetic patients.”
satnews.com
ABS + Telespazio sign agreement for offshore distribution of telecom services
ABS and Telespazio Brasil have signed a five year capacity contract for the satellite, ABS-3A, West Hemi C-band beam. Under the multi-year agreement, Telespazio will use the C-band beam for its offshore services for the Oil and Gas market segment. Serving a wide range of maritime and offshore oil installations, Telespazio delivers critical communication solutions to enable day-to-day operations required to connect users from the most remote locations and waters across the world. The agreement with ABS strengthens Telespazio’s positioning in the oil and gas services market in Latin America.
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo goes greener with fuel saving technology for B777Fs
Lufthansa Cargo’s first Boeing B777 freighter modified with a surface technology that helps save fuel and reduce emissions has taken flight. The carrier will begin equipping all its B777Fs with the technology starting from this year. Developed by Lufthansa Technik and German chemical company BASF, AeroSHARK is a surface...
BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Identify The Untapped Potential of Rising Economies — and Harness These 4 Effective Strategies to Succeed
There is a lot of untapped potential in rising economies. If investors can combine local practices with their expertise and technical innovation, the opportunities are virtually limitless.
cioreview.com
xSuite Launches New Software Release, Package Solutions and Additional Certifications in 2023
Version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions is now available – xSuite Group also streamlined the product portfolio and obtained new certifications for SAP S/4HANA 2022. Ahrensburg, Germany: The new version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions was released at the end of December 2022. The workflows of the SAP-based product portfolio are now fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022. The software manufacturer has also.
