ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dubai’s most expensive apartment is a posh $112 million three-story sky villa in the beautiful Bulgari Lighthouse building. The home includes seven bedrooms, private terraces, and rooftop gardens with uninterrupted views of the city’s skyline

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $45 Million Miami Beach Mansion Comes With a Curvy Bathroom Designed by Zaha Hadid

Throughout her lifetime, late architect Zaha Hadid only designed one private residence, and it’s located far off in Russia. But as a favor to her close friends and prominent real estate developers Jackie Soffer and Craig Robins, she created what just might be the world’s coolest bathroom to complete their Miami mansion.  Now, the couple is finally ready to hand over their longtime estate to a new owner, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Although, you’ll have to cough up a cool $45 million. The Spanish-style abode is sited on the largest of Florida’s Sunset Islands with prime views of Sunset Lake, which...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Apartment Therapy

This TikToker Made Her Oak Kitchen Look Fresh — Without Refinishing the Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy