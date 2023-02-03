ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Ice Hockey: Huskies lose lead late, shootout with Terriers

No.15 Connecticut Huskies tied with Boston University this past Friday to end their regular season series. Coming into the series, Boston University had dominated UConn in their previous matchup. The Terriers walked away with two wins, sneaking away with a 2-1 victory in game one followed by a dominant 5-2 performance in game two. 
